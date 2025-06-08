Leroy Sane
As Bayern chase Leão, Arsenal move closer to winger swoop on a free transfer

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

If Bayern Munich were to beat Arsenal to the signing of Rafael Leão while the Gunners secured Leroy Sané on a free transfer, wouldn’t that be a win-win outcome for both clubs?

Reports suggest that Leão is eager to leave AC Milan, and the Italian giants are prepared to let him go if a club meets their €70 million valuation. It’s no secret Arsenal admire the Portuguese winger, but with major funds likely being allocated for a striker, matching that fee may prove unrealistic.

That’s where Bayern come in. The Bundesliga side have held serious talks with Leão and, despite negotiations cooling, remain well-positioned should they wish to reignite the deal.

Leão in, Sané out?

A move for Leão would almost certainly signal Bayern’s acceptance that Leroy Sané is set to leave. The German winger has a contract extension offer on the table but is yet to sign it. With each passing day, the chances of him becoming a free agent increase.

And crucially, if Sané returns to the Premier League, Arsenal is believed to be his preferred destination.

Mikel Arteta worked closely with Sané during their time together at Manchester City and knows exactly how to maximise his explosive qualities. His pace, dribbling and versatility are ideal for Arsenal’s fluid 4-3-3, offering another dynamic outlet to take pressure off Bukayo Saka.

Even in an injury-disrupted season, Sané still contributed 11 goals and five assists in 30 appearances. More importantly, his sharp movement and ability to change direction at speed could unlock even more creativity from Martin Ødegaard, something Arsenal lacked at times last season.

Sane playing for Bayern Munich
Leroy Sane (Getty Images)

Arsenal quietly in pole position?

If Bayern push forward with a deal for Leão, or even Nico Williams, it could effectively clear the runway for Sané to land at the Emirates.

And considering the potential fee involved for Leão versus a free transfer for Sané, Arsenal might actually come out of this scenario with a stronger squad and more room for reinforcements elsewhere.

It’s not just about who gets who, it’s about who gets what they need. And right now, Arsenal and Sané might be the perfect fit.

Your thoughts Gooners?

  1. Arsenal should IMO only go for young “hungry” high-quality players and not for burnt-out players, who have seen their best time and are over the hill. It could be a repeat of the Sterling experience.

  2. The premier league is not the place for old men. Sorry. At this late stage of his career, Sane should be looking for a move to either the MLS or Saudi Arabia. We don’t need another Sterling… performance

  3. I do not believe for one minute Arteta hasn’t learnt from the mistake of going back for old associates in football. It doesn’t work.

