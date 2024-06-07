As Bayern Munich drop out, should Zinchenko now stay at Arsenal?

Oleksander Zinchenko is no longer set for a move to Bayern Munich; does this imply he will stay?

Some Gooners believe it may be time for Zinchenko and Arsenal to part ways. But how quickly have they forgotten how, in 2022, the Ukrainian international and Gabriel Jesus arrived and completely transformed the dynamics at Arsenal?

After leaving serial winners Manchester City, the duo (Jesus and Zinchenko) gave Arsenal an extra edge in their bid for a league triumph. Initially, Zinchenko was a big hit at Arsenal, where he played an inverted fullback role. He helped the Gunners play their best game.

However, opponents found a way to exploit the gaps he left when he tucked in at midfield this season, exposing his defensive weaknesses when he faced one-on-one situations with wingers. By the end of the season, most Gooners were over him ever playing left back.

Personally, I’d like him to stay and serve as an alternative in midfield, as we discussed not long ago. However, I believe that cashing in on him is a viable option that the club will consider. In terms of where he could go,

Bayern Munich emerged as the front-runner to sign him. While Gooners have been waiting for the Germans to make a move for him, it seems that this may not happen. According to reports, Zinchenko is not Bayern’s main aim. In fact, Bayern has not made any effort to sign him.

According to sources close to Zinchenko, it seems unlikely that he will join Bayern. Instead, the German giants are reportedly negotiating a new contract with their LB, Alphonso Davies, to extend his contract beyond 2025.

Bayern and Davies’ entourage are reportedly in ongoing discussions. If Davies does not agree to a new contract, AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez is reportedly the backup plan.

This news is a major setback for Arsenal’s plans to cash in on Zinchenko, and don’t be surprised if he remains.

What do you think?

Daniel O

