As Brazilian Gio’s left adrift, Taylor bags top job at Arsenal Women!

You, as Arsenal deep-rooted fans, can’t have believed that Jodie Taylor only popped back into the Arsenal Women camp on a ‘whim’.. Yes, Arsenal Women were on their uppers last season, with major injuries to major players and Jonas was running out of options, but.. Eidevall drew Gio back to camp and brought ex-Gunner Jodie Taylor back in from the cold..

We have been reliably informed that Gio is in no-mans-land at the moment whilst Jodie Taylor didn’t get much play time last season however she has been welcomed to the Arsenal camp.

Arsenal have now appointed Taylor as their Football Services Executive.. Wowsers!

Here’s Jodie exhilerated about her new role Gooners:

“I’m really excited to be returning to Arsenal and taking on this new role,” said Jodie. “I’m looking forward to working with Jonas, Clare and the football leadership team across the club, as well as providing a link between the players and staff.

“I love how well-respected and supported our women’s team is and I’m excited to continue to drive the high-performance culture within the club.”

Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Jodie back to the club as our new Football Services Executive. In this new position, Jodie will help to support our continued growth and development by working closely with myself, Jonas and the wider first-team playing and technical group.

“As a former Arsenal player and somebody with such wide experience across the women’s game, we believe Jodie is a wonderful fit to step into this role and help us achieve our goals.”

What do you think Gooner? Jodie Taylor in the camp?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

