As Chelsea lose ground, can Gunners take advantage with away win at Man City Women?

Arsenal Women travel to Manchester City’s Joie Stadium this Sunday, to face top-of-the-table Manchester City, in their penultimate game of the WSL season.

After Chelsea’s shock 4-3 defeat away to Liverpool last night, Manchester City’s chances of winning the WSL title race this season have been well and truly boosted. – I’m sure Man City fans would have been celebrating nearly as much as Liverpool fans, at the final score last night!

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes certainly believes that the Blues chances of a fifth consecutive WSL title win are over, saying to BBCSport:

“I think the title is done,” said Hayes, whose side still have three matches left to play.

“Of course, mathematically it’s not, but I think the title is done. Our job between now and the end of the season is to keep pushing until the end, but I think it will be very difficult.”

Manchester City are not over the line yet though, and our Gunners will not be looking to travel all the may up north just to lay over and have their tummies tickled. I fully expect our Gunner Women to come out fighting and work hard to break down a very in-form City.

That job may be made slightly easier for Arsenal, with Khadija Shaw ruled out for the rest of this season with a foot injury, that has required surgery. Manchester City’s top goal scorer limped off the pitch in the Citizens 5-0 win over West Ham a couple of weeks ago, after scoring twice in 24 minutes in that game. Shaw heads the leaderboard in WSL goals scored this season, with 21 goals. The loss of their leading lady will be a significant hit, but can our Gunners take full advantage?

Many are saying that all Man City have to do on Sunday is score a goal and PARK THE BUS. I’m personally thinking that if Chelsea can lose to Liverpool, they still have another 3 further games where they could slip up, and allow our Gunners a chance to redeem themselves with a 2nd place finish – which makes a win against City on Sunday, all the more important!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

