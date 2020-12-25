As expected, Barcelona deny interest in Arsenal star

A report on MundoDeportivo made the rounds yesterday that Barcelona was interested in making a move for Arsenal defender, Shkodran Mustafi.

The report claimed that his agent, Emre Ozturk held a meeting with the Blaugrana over his possible move to the Camp Nou.

It was surprising information because he is even struggling to play for the Gunners this season.

However, he would be a free agent at the end of this season, and it seemed that cost-saving Barcelona was looking to land him on a cheap deal of for free next summer.

However, Mundodeportivo is now reporting that the Catalans only took the meeting out of courtesy because the player’s agent asked for it.

It says that it didn’t mean that they will sign him and even ruled out the possibility of that happening.

Mustafi is one of the several unusable players that Arsenal currently has on their team and as his contract expires next summer, the Gunners would jump at the chance of selling him for any kind of fee next month.

The German has hardly played for Arsenal and against Manchester City yesterday, he showed again why he shouldn’t be considered for first-team action often.