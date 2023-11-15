As expected, Jesus is ruled out of Brazil’s game against Colombia

Gabriel Jesus’ travel to the Brazil camp for this international break did not sit well with Arsenal, considering he is still recovering from an injury. However, the Selecao insists that he must report to be assessed by the national team doctors.

Despite Arsenal’s concerns, they could not prevent his journey and hoped that he would not participate in the games unless fully fit. Brazil is scheduled to play two matches during the break, the first against Colombia on the 17th, followed by a match against Argentina on the 22nd of November.

According to TNT Sport, the striker will not play in the match against Colombia. Instead, he will remain at their training base to continue receiving treatment for his injury. While Arsenal may find relief in this news, it is anticipated that the attacker will likely participate in the game against Argentina.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is too important to us for him to return with an aggravation to his present condition.

We understand that the striker is also vital to their national team, but picking him when he is not ready to play does not make sense.

Hopefully, he will be fit when he returns to London and can feature in our matches after the break.

