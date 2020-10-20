As expected – Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad

ESPN has reported that Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have been left out of Arsenal’s registered 25 man squad list for the Premier League this season.

Both players were told that they can leave the club when the transfer window was open as they are no longer in the plans of Mikel Arteta.

Ozil rejected offers to move as he remained adamant that he will see out the rest of his current deal at the club.

Sokratis was of interest to Napoli and looked like he would join the Italians, however, that move never materialised and he remained at the club.

Both players have already be excluded from the club’s Europa League team sheet and that means they will not play for the team again until at least January when teams will have the chance to revise their submissions again.

Ozil hasn’t played for the club since March before the coronavirus stopped football from being played.

He didn’t feature during Project Restart and he is no longer in Arteta’s plans.

The only game that both players can play will be for the club’s Under 23s as they will also be ineligible for cup competitions like the Carabao Cup.