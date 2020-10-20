As expected – Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad

ESPN has reported that Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have been left out of Arsenal’s registered 25 man squad list for the Premier League this season.
Both players were told that they can leave the club when the transfer window was open as they are no longer in the plans of Mikel Arteta.
Ozil rejected offers to move as he remained adamant that he will see out the rest of his current deal at the club.
Sokratis was of interest to Napoli and looked like he would join the Italians, however, that move never materialised and he remained at the club.
Both players have already be excluded from the club’s Europa League team sheet and that means they will not play for the team again until at least January when teams will have the chance to revise their submissions again.
Ozil hasn’t played for the club since March before the coronavirus stopped football from being played.
He didn’t feature during Project Restart and he is no longer in Arteta’s plans.
The only game that both players can play will be for the club’s Under 23s as they will also be ineligible for cup competitions like the Carabao Cup.
23 CommentsAdd a Comment
waaa.
It there any need for them to even train with the team then?
yes because they need to get paid. They have to show up. They could be told to train alone or with U-23s only but that is a coaching decision.
Frankly, can’t imagine why you would have them on the grounds unless they were stellar team-mates and really added to training.
It was expected, so it’s no big deal . I hope saliba is eligible tho. I don’t want to see his talent going to waste
that is a story I would like to hear more about from the club.
1. Maybe he is no good, maybe the hype was unfounded. Consider the quality of a lot of deals at that time and it is possible. They didn’t want to move him because the club doesn’t want to show another bad and expensive purchase.
2. Maybe he really is having a tough time adapting (he is young and for some people losing a parent is really debilitating) and sending him out wouldn’t work – if he is having mental health issues another strange club and city could be a disaster. Maybe the best move was to keep him with the team as it is at least familiar and should be supportive for an expensive investment. Perhaps they felt a return to France would not work either.
Hope it is number two and not number one because based on hype and hope he should be phenomenal.
Saliba is included..
And as the club was clever enough to register him as part of the squad last season before he went on loan.. So by end of next season hw would have stayed 3yrs at the club before 21yrs old and can count as homegrown
*he would have
Could you please direct me to where I can find the 25-man squad list?
As I just said, at least we know that r decision is made and we get on with life.
Hopefully the endless articles will now stop and the two parties can sort out sonetg in the January window.
Onward and upwards.
Something – damn spell checks!!!
Do you really believe that. He who must not be named (and I am not thinking of Voldemort) is not going away anytime soon.
Pretty sure that Martinez is fast on his way to being the new “he who must not be named”.
It really gets tiring – kind of like my ongoing battle against the tide or the “famous” Grampa Simpson bit titled “Old Man Yells at Cloud” 🙂
I ain’t even surprised, saw this coming weeks ago when he refused to move his áss to Al Nasr.
At least now we get to reduce the constant why is Ozil not playing after every game. Even though I wish we don’t even get it at all.
Oh we need creativity, why didn’t be bring Ozil on? The manager is clueless, Ozil would’ve helped us. He’s being treated like dirt. What does Ozil have to do to play? Why is not playing!!!
Why is he not playing? Well well he’s not playing because he ain’t on the list for the Europa and EPL.
Stomach it Jack, and move on..
Incoming moaners about Ozil being treated very poorly and ignoring Sokratis been getting same treatment too. Incominy in 3…2….1 and start👇👇
And incoming no it alls that will tell the same sh1t they have told us 50 times before
50? More like 5000!!
Know *
Lol…That’s the tiring part of the Mesut Ozil drama
Well thats sad. A certain group of people here might stop watching AFC. They know who they are…
Why don’t you tell us Mark?
🤔🤔🤔
Wow, it’s a big decision to leave out your highest paid player. The board are backing Arteta. Should be time now to negotiate paying Ozil’s contract off, or get him cleaning everyone’s cars.
Good riddance
He either moves or he’s left behind
Let him eat his 350k in shame
What a waste
Had a look at the ESPN article and the keyword that stood out is “sources”.
Here’s a quote from the article: “Mesut Ozil could have played his last game for Arsenal after he was left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad, sources have told ESPN.”
Though I definitely won’t bet against it, would still prefer to see something that’s verified by the club or the league
I still believe Ozil is the best No.10 we have in our squad. Also believe that his omission is not performance based. We can’t do much apart from expressing.
What a tragedy but only for this site! It will not stop the endless Ozil articles that have made this site laughed at by so many of us. But it will surely reduce the scope for writing about him and for trying to promote him into the team, as now he cannot be included, no matter who wants it.
I never have and am mightily pleased to see MA confirmed as a fellow realist, not that I ever doubted it anyway.
But I still offer 6/4 on as odds that another OZIL ARTICLE WILL FOLLOW WITHIN HOURS!