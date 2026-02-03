“As far as I’m aware,” Eddie Howe responds to rumours that Arsenal want Tonali

Reports linked Arsenal with a potential move for Sandro Tonali in the final days of the last transfer window, with some suggestions that his agent met with Andrea Berta to discuss a possible switch. The speculation emerged late and quickly gathered attention, given Tonali’s standing within the Premier League and his importance to Newcastle United.

Since arriving in England from AC Milan, the Italian midfielder has established himself as one of the most accomplished players in his role. His consistency, tactical intelligence, and ability to influence games have made him a standout performer. It is therefore understandable that Arsenal would admire him, as few clubs would turn down the chance to add such a reliable and high-quality midfielder to their squad.

Newcastle’s stance on Tonali’s future

Newcastle United are determined to protect their key players and have no desire to strengthen direct rivals. This is especially true during the January transfer window, a period in which selling an influential figure would be particularly disruptive. For that reason, it was always expected that any approach from Arsenal would be met with strong resistance.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal intend to pursue Tonali’s signature again in January or wait until a later date. What is clear is that the Gunners would not find negotiations straightforward. Newcastle values the midfielder highly and sees him as central to their ongoing project, making any potential deal extremely difficult to complete.

Eddie Howe responds to rumours

Eddie Howe considers Tonali to be one of his most trusted and important players and has little appetite for the speculation surrounding his future. As he prepared his side for their next fixture, the Newcastle manager was asked directly about the rumours linking Tonali with a move away.

According to Standard Sports, Howe said, “There’s certainly no intention from our side to lose Sandro at all.

“He’s such an integral player to what we’re doing. I think he’s very happy here. He loves playing for Newcastle and loves representing the city.”

When questioned on whether the ongoing reports had unsettled the midfielder, Howe added, “I don’t think so, but lots of things happen without my knowledge.”

The comments underline Newcastle’s firm position and suggest that Arsenal face a significant challenge if they hope to make progress in any future pursuit of Tonali.