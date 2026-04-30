“As long as he makes the final” Pundit says Arteta will be happy with Arsenal’s result

Stephen Warnock has suggested that Mikel Arteta is primarily focused on results rather than performances, insisting the Arsenal manager would be satisfied as long as his side progresses to the Champions League final. The Gunners remain firmly in contention after their 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Spain.

The fixture came just 24 hours after Bayern Munich and PSG produced what many described as one of the most entertaining Champions League knockout matches in recent memory. That encounter raised expectations for Arsenal’s game, although the contrasting styles of the teams involved meant a different type of contest unfolded.

Contrasting approaches on display

Arsenal possesses significant attacking quality within its squad and has delivered strong performances throughout the season. However, they have increasingly been viewed as a defensively disciplined side, a characteristic they share with Atletico Madrid.

As a result, it was not entirely surprising that the match developed into a tactical battle, with both teams prioritising structure and organisation over expansive attacking play. This approach limited opportunities and ultimately led to a draw that reflected the cautious nature of the contest.

While some observers may have expected a more open spectacle, the outcome ensured that the tie remains finely balanced heading into the second leg. Arsenal will now look to capitalise on home advantage as they aim to secure a place in the final.

Warnock assesses Arteta’s priorities

As cited by BBC Live, Warnock offered insight into how he believes Arteta approaches such high-stakes matches. He said: “It’s interesting because when you look at the way managers set their teams up, you have got two managers tonight who are saying let’s be organised and hard to play against, difficult to break down, whereas the two managers from Tuesday night have thought ‘let’s be hard to play against in a different way’ rather than be structured and organised and tight to play through, their style when they are on the ball is to think how to hurt the opposition.

“Arteta didn’t care about doing that tonight. As long he makes the final, and he’s in a one off game, that is all he is after.”

With a place in the final at stake, Arteta’s approach is unlikely to change significantly as his side prepares for another demanding encounter.