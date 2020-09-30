As many as 11 Arsenal players may leave before transfer window shuts

After Arsenal’s loss to Liverpool on Monday, Mikel Arteta admitted that the final week of the transfer window will be a busy one for teams in the Premier League including Arsenal.

The Gunners have landed Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos in this transfer window, but Arteta says their transfer business isn’t finished yet.

The Spaniard claims that his team is still very much in the market. The Gunners have been looking to complete the signing of Houssem Aouar over the last few days, but they might need to sell first before they can buy more.

Sun Sport has named 11 players that they reckon could leave the Emirates before this transfer window closes.

The list is headed by Mesut Ozil who has been frozen out of the club since the Premier League’s restart.

Matteo Guendouzi has also not played for the club since June, and he might be sent out on loan.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos appears to have reached the end of his time at the Emirates, he has been linked with a move to Napoli.

Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac are two other defenders who have been linked with a move away from the club as well.

Lucas Torreira appears to be close to an exit with a move to Atletico Madrid being discussed.

Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Mohamed Elneny are the other senior players who have been tipped to leave as well.

The report concludes by claiming that Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock might be made available for loan.