As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals By Michelle

The last of the 2023 Women´s World Cup Playoffs were played last night. Arsenal confirmed the results mean that there could be as many as 16 Arsenal Women going to Australia and New Zealand for Women´s World Cup action next summer, dependent on international team selection.

The 16 Arsenal players that will most likely be attending the Women´s World Cup Finals:

ENGLAND: Leah Williamson (Captain), Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jordan Nobbs

NETHERLANDS: Vivianne Miedema

NORWAY: Frida Maanum

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Katie McCabe

SWEDEN: Lina Hurtig & Stina Blackstenius

SWITZERLAND: Lia Walti & Noelle Maritz

AUSTRALIA: Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord

BRAZIL: Rafaelle Souza

JAPAN: Mana Iwabuchi

USA: Kaylan Marckese

Unfortunately Austria (with Arsenal´s Manuela Zinsberger & Laura Weinrother) failed to qualify, going out in Round One of the play-offs after being beaten by Scotland (with Arsenal´s Jen Beattie) 1-0. Scotland then went out in Round Two when the Republic of Ireland (with Arsenal´s Katie McCabe who captains Ireland) beat them 0-1. Jonas Eidevall´s team is only 21 strong, therefore only 5 Arsenal players won´t be travelling to the World Cup: The 3 players in from Austria & Scotland national teams, as well as Arsenal´s Captain Kim Little, who has now retired from international football, and Teyah Goldie who, at 18, is the youngest member of Arsenal´s first-team squad (by some distance too).

Detail of all teams that have qualified for the 2023 Women´s World Cup were reported in my earlier article.

The 2023 Women´s World Cup will run from July 20th to August 20th 2023. How exciting it will be to watch so many of the Arsenal Women on the International Stage in Australia and New Zealand.

Are any of our readers planning to attend any games? I wonder if my expenses will stretch to a trip to the World Cup next summer? I can dream!

Michelle Maxwell

