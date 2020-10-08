As Mesut Ozil has stayed, perhaps he is still in Arteta’s plans

Guendouzi out, yet Ozil stays!
With Matteo Guendouzi finally leaving Arsenal, albeit on loan, after months of speculation, it can be said that it is the best thing for both parties. It takes him off the wage bill and takes away the questions of, will he ever get a chance under Arteta again.
Maybe not, given that he has left, and I must admit this will now be one less -and very welcomed- distraction!
The other player that many fans seem to talk about constantly though is Mesut Ozil. So, we know how hard Arsenal pushed to get Guendouzi out the door, and really if they don’t want a player they will push for that player to go BUT as Ozil is still an Arsenal player the day after deadline day, does that now give him, and the many fans THAT SUPPORT him, some sense of hope that he may just make it into Arteta’s plans for this season?
I am sure that there were many suitors for Ozil, given that talk was rife that he was wanted in Turkey and even America.. And a day after transfer deadline day, guess what, he is still an Arsenal player and still on our wage bill. Much to the dismay of some Arsenal fans I’m sure.
If Arsenal were struggling that much financially and disliked Ozil that much then surely they would have done their utmost to ensure he left the club before deadline day as they did with Guendouzi, who seemed nothing but a distraction after his outburst back in Brighton many months ago.
The fact that we can’t get rid of Ozil, and given that our club is in financial trouble, this will be a huge dent in their pockets, but we know no player is bigger than a club and if Arsenal really would have wanted to rid the club of Ozil then they would have found a way even if it was on loan!
But to the disappointment of SOME Arsenal fans, NOT ALL, Mesut Ozil is still at the club and still very much an Arsenal player, which makes me think he may just have the slightest of chances to turn things around with the talent and creative eye he has. Here’s hoping from me anyhow! Gooners ?
Shenel Osman
Let the argument begins🤣🤣🤣
Lol. Comment bait.
Someone should come up with an article on “As Sokratis has stayed, perhaps he is still in Arteta’s plans”
Maybe or maybe not, MO is ours for now and MA knows just what to do with him
Lol…
Almost as if you are oblivious to things that happen in football..
You can’t force a player on exorbitant wages on clubs that aren’t interested.
And seeing that Ozil was left out of the Europa league squad, i doubt he will be included when it comes to registering for the epl as the current squad needs two players out.
So there you have it Shenel…
Latest inside info from Afc is Arteta has given Ozil the Dinosaurus job for the rest of the season.
That is a win-win situation, since he would then have offered to pay his own salery. I expect a more creative Dinosaurus on game days, but maybe not so much ground work in between.
This might work:
Obviously Arteta went said something out of the ordinary to the board to convince them to spend a 50m fee plus around 50m in pay for Partey. Was the argument: Give me Partey, this will give us such dominance in midfield that the team can carry Özil? We will learn soon enough, if Özil start appearing in the team.
Don’t know how true this is but I heard Arsenal are about to terminate his contract and pay the rest of his wages as a lump sum. If that happens it would be a good one as I don’t think he’ll ever feature for the club again especially after the gunnersaurus debacle.
He’s been axed from the Europa league already. We all know Arsenal needs to axe 2 more players to make up a balanced Premier league players quota, I think his name will be the first on that list. And it would be wise for both parties to part ways ASAP if they have no further use for him. They’re still going to pay the wages anyway so why not pay it upfront and be done with all these drama so the fans can stay focused and committed to Arteta.
With the arrival of Partey, I think it could pave the way for Ozil. Ozil didn’t have a place in the team before Partey as none of our midfielders were particularly good at defending, leaving no room for any less defensively-minded midfield option like Ozil in the squad. But with Partey, who will probably start every match in PL soon, might allow Arteta to go for Ozil in deadlock situations without sacrificing on the defensive side of the game. Just a thought. Maybe.
But I think Ozil will be useless unless played alongside Saka and Pepe or Laca. Auba, Willock, Nketiah, Nelson don’t seem to have that necessary attributes to work together with Ozil.
Please stop making excuses for Ozil. We gave him Auba, Pepe, and Laca to work with, and he only got worse! How is it always the blame of our managers, and players, as to why Ozil cannot perform?
Saka has been massively creative working with the same players, and he’s just a kid! So there’s the excuse debunked!
“if Arsenal really would have wanted to rid the club of Ozil then they would have found a way even if it was on loan!” This is incorrect. The club can do/say whatever they want, but the final decision will always be that of the player. The ONLY thing Arsenal could do is buy out his contract. Clearly they want rid of him, but buying out his contract, makes life so much easier for Ozil. The club would rather see him rot in the reserves for a year, and rightly so.
Ozil is definitely NOT in Arteta’s plans either because he hasn’t even made the Europa League squad, but most importantly, we look so much better without him. Players like Saka provide way more creativity anyway, and score as well!
It seems from the outside, that Guendouzi could easily destabilize the dressing room, so that made sense for him to leave on loan, and unlike Ozil, he actually wants to play football!
We will never see Ozil play a game for Arsenal again. Mark my words.
Who did your words help? Someone is collecting £350,000 and not been Used… Who should be happy ozil or the club?
Maybe not, but if so why did we not lend him out to someone for something, getting a few million back – would have been easier than scratching where the sun don’t shine – so clearly someone decided that not an option.
He hasn’t been named in the Europa League group stage squad according to the news going around. If that’s true then it is reasonable to assume he won’t play for Arsenal again.
well my dear arsenal fans and supporters please be happy and remained happy that even though mesut ozil did not disturb any of us and no one of us course any problems in respect of him rather to ask our manager the coach Mikel Arteta what really happened he dropped above mentioned person from he’s squad and if he cannot said anything or mention anything or problems or he in particularly is not interested to play him and if i not forgotten Mikel Arteta and mesut ozil play together under former coach Arsene Wenger they stayed in the camp and campaign together, isn’t now he considered him not a player, did he ever do something wrong and even though he did something wrong did he ever call him for the mistake, maybe there is something fishing there. Therefore, either he should come out opening to address let everybody know the really matter concerning ozil and this is someone who i respectful in arsenal either he play or not he still have that from me. May God continue guide and protect you for the wonderful job you are doing at moment.
Whatever happens from now till next year, ozil still collects his pay check. The best thing for the club is to buy up his contract. He plays or does not play, he gets paid! I will be more than happy to get £300k weekly soing nothing!