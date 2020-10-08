As Mesut Ozil has stayed, perhaps he is still in Arteta’s plans

Guendouzi out, yet Ozil stays!

With Matteo Guendouzi finally leaving Arsenal, albeit on loan, after months of speculation, it can be said that it is the best thing for both parties. It takes him off the wage bill and takes away the questions of, will he ever get a chance under Arteta again.

Maybe not, given that he has left, and I must admit this will now be one less -and very welcomed- distraction!

The other player that many fans seem to talk about constantly though is Mesut Ozil. So, we know how hard Arsenal pushed to get Guendouzi out the door, and really if they don’t want a player they will push for that player to go BUT as Ozil is still an Arsenal player the day after deadline day, does that now give him, and the many fans THAT SUPPORT him, some sense of hope that he may just make it into Arteta’s plans for this season?

I am sure that there were many suitors for Ozil, given that talk was rife that he was wanted in Turkey and even America.. And a day after transfer deadline day, guess what, he is still an Arsenal player and still on our wage bill. Much to the dismay of some Arsenal fans I’m sure.

If Arsenal were struggling that much financially and disliked Ozil that much then surely they would have done their utmost to ensure he left the club before deadline day as they did with Guendouzi, who seemed nothing but a distraction after his outburst back in Brighton many months ago.

The fact that we can’t get rid of Ozil, and given that our club is in financial trouble, this will be a huge dent in their pockets, but we know no player is bigger than a club and if Arsenal really would have wanted to rid the club of Ozil then they would have found a way even if it was on loan!

But to the disappointment of SOME Arsenal fans, NOT ALL, Mesut Ozil is still at the club and still very much an Arsenal player, which makes me think he may just have the slightest of chances to turn things around with the talent and creative eye he has. Here’s hoping from me anyhow! Gooners ?

Shenel Osman