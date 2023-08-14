AS Monaco is considering making a fresh approach for Balogun

AS Monaco seems to have zeroed in on Folarin Balogun as their main transfer target in this window.

The French club is working hard to ensure they win the race for his signature after losing Breel Embolo to a long-term injury.

Arsenal is open to the sale but rejected Monaco’s first approach for the striker, who did well on loan at Reims last season.

The Gunners are believed to target a fee of around 50m euros. However, if a suitor nears that figure, they could agree to offload him.

But Monaco’s first bid for them was considered simply too small and was turned down by Arsenal.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the French side is not taking no for an answer and has decided to return with an improved offer, hoping Arsenal will accept it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun does not have a place in our plans, so we must do our best to offload him while we can.

The USMNT star deserves to play often after his fine loan spell last season and we should be more than happy to offload him now that we can.

If Monaco pulls out their bid, we may not have another club that will show an interest in his signature in this transfer window.