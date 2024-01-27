AS Monaco wants to sign another Arsenal player this month

AS Monaco signed Folarin Balogun from Arsenal in the summer after the striker’s superb season on loan at Reims last term.

Balogun was pursued by several clubs before choosing to move to Monaco, and the Ligue 1 side now has an interest in another Arsenal player.

Although they haven’t witnessed the best of Balogun yet, that isn’t stopping them from exploring the possibility of signing another Gunners player.

The French side is currently eyeing a move for Fabio Vieira, as reported by Football Transfers.

The Portuguese midfielder has not been receiving regular playing time at the Emirates since joining Arsenal. This situation has persisted into the current term, and he might be interested in a change of environment this month.

Football Transfers suggests that Monaco is targeting Vieira, and the French club aims to secure him on loan for the remainder of the season.

They are eager to strengthen that part of their squad and view Vieira as a player who can enhance their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira has not been playing many games for us since he moved to the Emirates, and we probably should allow him to spend the next six months away from the club.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…