As per BBC Mary Earps set sign for PSG. Arsenal Women focus on Villa’s Daphne Van Domselaar

Mary Earps, Arsenal Women’s 2023 dream England international goalkeeper, whom they failed to sign after making a world-record bid, is leaving Manchester United Women on a free transfer. Last year, at this time, Gooners would have been relieved to learn that Earps was leaving United, since it would have meant she was relocating to North London.

Last summer, Arsenal were willing to make the Lionesses shot stopper the most expensive goalkeeper signing in women’s football, but Manchester United triggered a one-year contract extension with Earps. By March 2024 it was clear that Arsenal’s interest in signing Earps had cooled, as the club were focussing their attentions on 24 year old Netherlands & Aston Villa keeper, Daphne van Domselaar

According to Le Parisien, Manchester United should announce Mary Earps’ departure by the end of the week. It is understood that Earps is signing, on a free transfer, to PSG. PSG will make Earps the world’s highest-paid goalkeeper in women’s football.

Arsenal have been linked with Aston Villa Dutch custodian Daphne van Domselaar for quite some time now, and I believe we simply need to be patient and see if the deal goes through. Daphne herself said “Ultimately, I would like to take that step” when talking about a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal announced a few weeks ago that 2 of their goalkeepers would be leaving at the end of their contracts this summer, Canadian Sabrina D’Angelo and American Kaylan Marckese, leaving them with only their number one, Manuela Zinsberger, and former Arsenal Academy player, Naomi Williams, so are definitely in the market for a new goalkeeper..

Reports say Aston Villa are keen to sign Sabrina D’Angelo on a free transfer, and Arsenal are close to signing van Domselaar. Hopefully she will elevate Arsenal Women’s goalkeeping to the next level, as David Raya did with the men’s team last season!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

