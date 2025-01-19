AS Roma confirm signing of Arsenal Women midfielder, Kathrine Kuhl, in Italy’s Serie 1

Everton were reportedly keen on landing Arsenal Women’s Kathrine Kuhl, on a £100k deal, but that information changed to a potential deal with AF Roma, for the 21 year old Danish international. AS Roma have, this evening, confirmed the signing of Kathrine Kuhl, on a permanent basis.

Ke (Kathrine) joined our Gunners in January 2023, at only 19 years old. The Danish international failed to break into the main team proper, and only played 7 match minutes this season so far. Kathrine’s national team head coach, Andree Jeglertz, made the point that “Kathrine needs to play football matches and perform for her own development. There’s fierce competition within the national team, and she’s well aware of that.”

We hope Ke get’s all the playing time and development that she deserves, with AS Roma.

It’s sad that Kuhl never quite worked out at Arsenal. It’s interesting that both coaches, Jonas Eidevall and Renee Slegers, haven’t used her more. Is that because of the quality in Arsenal’s engine room, or is it down to her not picking up the Arsenal way? Whichever is largely irrelevant and we wish young Ke all the very best for the future, as do her club:

Thank you for everything, Ke ❤️ Wishing you all the best for the future 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 18, 2025

I’m no prophet, but don’t be surprised if in a few years’ time, Kuhl comes back to haunt us Gooners, just like Jill Roord has done. After leaving Arsenal, the Dutch midfielder re-established herself and is now back running the show in the Women’s Super League with rivals Manchester City, alongside our beloved Gunner Legend Miedema..

It would be great to see Kuhl leave and go somewhere where she can play more. When we watch the UEFA Women’s European Championships in the summer, we Gooners want to see her feature prominently for Denmark.

What do you think Gooners? Could Arsenal have done more with her to bring her on?

Michelle M

