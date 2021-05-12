AS Roma joins the race for Arsenal defensive target

Jose Mourinho is set to raid the Premier League for players he can sign for AS Roma after being named the manager of the Italian side.

The Special One bagged the Italian job less than three weeks after being fired as the manager of Tottenham.

He is tasked with turning Roma into a top Italian team again and he will need help from some EPL players.

He is now looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of Brighton’s Ben White.

The Gunners are facing an important summer that should see them strengthen their squad and one player that they want to sign is White

He has been in fantastic form for the Seagulls since he returned from his loan spell at Leeds United last summer.

Arsenal is still struggling in defence and they are expected to sign a new centre-back when the transfer window reopens.

White could be the perfect replacement for David Luiz, who is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.

Sun Sports says Mourinho has told Roma that they need to strengthen the defence and wants White.

The report states that Brighton is aware of the serious interest in his signature and they have placed a £45million valuation on him.