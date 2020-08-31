AS Roma make Arsenal man a target to replace their departing star

Gazzetta claims that Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac is interesting AS Roma as they look for a replacement for the departing Aleksandar Kolarov.

Kolarov is close to sealing a move from the Italian side to Inter Milan as Antonio Conte continues to sign veterans.

The Serbian’s departure will bring the need for reinforcement on the left side of AS Roma.

The report names a few options for the Italians before claiming that Kolasinac has also emerged as one of their targets.

It claims that the Italians will look to exploit their good relationship with Arsenal to sign the Bosnian.

Mikel Arteta might have to sell some of his current players in this transfer window before making all the signings that he wants and Kolasinac isn’t untouchable.

The left-back has been pushed down the pecking order by the arrival and form of Kieran Tierney.

He was used as a left-centre back in his last few games, but Arsenal have Pablo Mari and they should complete the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes soon.

He has been linked with a return to Schalke 04 as well but it remains unclear if he will be one of the players that Mikel Arteta shows the exit door.