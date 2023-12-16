AS Roma to battle Arsenal for the signature of Brazilian youngster

AS Roma has entered the race to sign Marcos Leonardo, a Brazilian striker who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, reports Football-Italia. The Santos forward has been on the radar of several top European clubs, with Chelsea reportedly showing interest in the previous transfer window.

Leonardo opted to finish the season in Brazil, and with the Brazilian top-flight campaign now concluded, he has become a target for European clubs in the upcoming January transfer window. Arsenal is among the clubs keen on acquiring the services of the promising striker as they seek to bolster their squad.

However, AS Roma has now joined the competition for Leonardo’s signature. The Italian club, managed by Jose Mourinho, has reportedly been monitoring the player and is keen on bringing him to Rome. This adds another layer of competition for Arsenal as they pursue the talented Brazilian striker in the transfer market.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to consider the challenge from AS Roma as serious because they could offer him a faster route to first-team action than we could.

He might also want to play under a top manager like Jose Mourinho, who speaks Portuguese, the same language as Leonardo.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…