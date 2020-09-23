As Stan Kroenke’s $5.5B Stadium opens, can Arsenal get some loose change?

STAN KROENKE’S TAJ MAHAL OF FOOTBALL by Gunner1953

Without a doubt, Stan Kroenke has built the greatest, and most expensive, stadium in the entire world. It’s the NFL’s version of the Taj Mahal.

On Sunday, September 13th, the Kroenke-owned Los Angles Rams defeated the Dallas Coweboys, 20-17, in front of 70,000 empty seats at the ultra west coast shrine to everything Hollywood!

SoFi Stadium cost $5.5-billion (USD) to build. Yes, that’s correct, “B” as in billion. The project was privately financed, and will serve as the permanent home stadium for the NFL’s LA Rams, as well as the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kroenke’s palace will also be the host venue for the 2022 NFL Super Bowl, and for the opening ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Apparently, this new venue is the most fan friendly stadium anywhere, and once fans can actually come to see games there, it is promoted to be a first-class experience for everyone entering the gates.

All of that is great, but let’s hope Arsenal, and Stan’s other professional sports clubs, won’t get lost in the the construction dust of SoFi Stadium.

While the Gunners remain in the transfer market looking to secure at least two more top players, a little cash from Stan might help the club’s cause.

The Gunners do not need $5.5-billion, but some of Stan’s loose change might just help. Right?

Come on Stan!

Cheers, and stay healthy and safe!

Gunner1953

***This is a guest post from our friends across the water at YankeeGooner). Check out his great website!***