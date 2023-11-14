As the WSL gap closes what can Arsenal Women take to Brighton this weekend?

Arguably, the shocker of the last WSL weekend was Manchester City Women being defeated by Brighton & HA, on their home turf, at Academy Stadium.

Brighton finished just five points clear of relegation last season, and have never beaten Manchester City before. But that all changed on Sunday – with the Seagulls scoring the only goal of the game with 10 minutes to go.

However, the first shock of the season was on the WSL opening day, as Liverpool beat our Gunners 1-0 at Emirates Stadium, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 54,115. Another early season shocker was when Leicester drew 1-1 with Manchester United.

So, apart from Chelsea Women, the other 3 top WSL teams – Arsenal, Man City & Man United – who are usually WSL title-contenders, have had to deal with shock results from teams further down the table. This season has shown thus far that the gap between them and the rest of the division is definitely closing.

Brighton boss Melissa Phillips told BBCSport: “Gareth (Taylor) and I spoke about it before the game, every team has improved over the summer and every game has become a lot more competitive.

“And we’re certainly one of those teams who have improved and have high ambitions.”

Phillips continued “The club’s not been shy about sharing their ambition towards the top four and that’s not anything with a definitive timeline. That’s just something we have to be moving towards every single day with the actions we take on and off the pitch.”

Arsenal will travel to Broadfield Stadium on Sunday 19th November. Tickets for the Brighton v Arsenal Women match are sold out but here are the full fixture details and how to watch:

Fixture details

Women’s Super League

Sunday 19th November

Kick Off: 14:00 UK

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Thankfully our Arsenal Women are improving dramatically since that loss to Liverpool – it was a rather tall order for Jonas Eidevall to gel the team while settling 5 new summer recruits and still having key members of his first team squad nursing serious injuries, but it’s looking like that magic is back in abundance!

What do you think Gooners? Can Arsenal pull off a blinder against Brighton? All I ask is: Please don’t go 2-0 down in the first half before rampaging – I don’t think my heart can take it!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

