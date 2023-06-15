As West Ham rebuff our first bid Arsenal now face two challenges in their pursuit of Declan Rice

Arsenal face two big challenges in Rice deal

Arsenal’s pursuit of West Ham captain Declan Rice has hit a stumbling block as the Gunners’ club-record proposal has been rejected by the Hammers.

After weeks of speculation, the Gunners finally formalized their interest in the 24-year-old midfielder, but West Ham have made it clear that they will only let him leave if their valuation is met.

🚨| Arsenal are expected to try again with a fresh proposal for Declan Rice but they will have to move quickly should they wish to conclude a deal. Club sources have relayed that the Gunners are reluctant to engage in a bidding war, which could prove problematic if Man City do… pic.twitter.com/LKvA7nT8jX — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) June 15, 2023

The Hammers are reportedly seeking a fee in between a whopping £100 million and £120 million for Rice, who has one year remaining on his contract with the option for an additional 12 months. Arsenal’s initial bid is believed to be around £90 million including add-ons, but the structure of the offer has been met with disappointment from sources close to the deal.

West Ham acting all tough asking for £120m for Rice when they only just avoided relegation. Rice has 2 years left in his contract, Let him go to Man City and end up on the bench like Kalvin Phillips. Arsenal shouldn't pay over £100m👍 pic.twitter.com/J75odTUBvF — UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ (@UPYOURARSENAL04) June 15, 2023

While Arsenal are expected to come back with an improved proposal, they may face competition from Manchester City, who are considering a move for Rice as the future of their captain Ilkay Gundogan remains uncertain.

The German, who is out of contract at the end of June, is also on Arsenal’s radar, but he has attracted interest from Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia for a potential free transfer.

Arsenal now face a decision on whether to increase their offer to match West Ham’s valuation, or risk missing out on a player who has become a key target for Mikel Arteta’s summer plans.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, and there is a belief within the North London club’s hierarchy that the Englishman would prefer to join them instead of somebody else.

As the situation unfolds, West Ham are keen to see what Manchester City is prepared to offer, potentially opening the door for a bidding war that Arsenal would prefer to avoid.

With Rice currently with the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers, the transfer saga is set to continue with Arsenal needing to act swiftly if they want to secure the services of the highly-rated midfielder…..

Yash Bisht

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…