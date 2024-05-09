As Women’s Super League title goes down to final day, what upsets could we see in the top 5?

All WSL Final Day games will take place on Saturday 18th May, kick-off at 16:00 UK. With the exception of Chelsea Women, the 4 other WSL teams, in the top 5, only have the final day of the WSL season to jostle for their final position this season. Manchester City currently sit top, with Chelsea snapping at their heels in 2nd, while Arsenal Women will finish in 3rd as, win or lose on WSL Final Day (though I predict a win!), our Gunners position is now guaranteed; that is unless Chelsea lose their final 2 games, which, I’m sure you agree, is one heck of a long shot!

Liverpool Women sit 4th in the WSL with arch-rivals, Manchester United, hot on their heels in 5th. United do have a far superior goal difference over The Reds though.. These 2 will be jostling for 4th and 5th on WSL Final Day. Let’s take a look at the WSL table below, and discuss what upsets we could see and predict each team’s finishing position in the top 5.

Manchester City 1st, predicted 2nd

18th May Aston Villa v Man City Women

This just might be a difficult one for Man City to secure the win. The Cityzens lost 2-1 to Arsenal at home last week, which put quite a big dent in their WSL title hopes. I expect City to come out fighting, of course, but this game is away from home, at Villa Park, and anything can happen on WSL Final Day. Aston Villa beat Arsenal Women 2-0 at Meadow Park on the final day last season. Aston Villa have dropped from 5th to 7th this season. This will be Villa boss Carla Ward’s final game for Villa and her girls will want to put in a good shift as a final send-off. That said, I think a Man City win is likely. But if Chelsea win both their games too, it will come down to goal difference, and Chelsea are one goal ahead of Man City with a game in hand.. Man City may go trophyless again this season..

Chelsea 2nd, predicted 1st

Chelsea will play their game in hand, away to Tottenham, on Wednesday 15th May, kick-off 20:15 UK. Chelsea are the favourites to beat 6th placed Spurs and I concur. Win or lose, Spurs are guaranteed to finish in 6th, which is their best position in the WSL league for a long time. Assuming a win for The Blues, though one never assume should of course, they will leapfrog Man City to take WSL pole position.

18th May Man United v Chelsea Women

Chelsea then play away to 5th placed Manchester United. United sit 3 points behind 4th placed Liverpool, and will be hungry for those 3 points, but I think Chelsea will have a 5th consecutive WSL title win firmly in their sights. This is Emma Hayes WSL Final Day, as she then departs to manage the USWNT, and her team will want to win that title again, particularly as they were going for the Quadruple this season and now only have the WSL title to push for..

Arsenal 3rd, predicted 3rd

18th May Arsenal v Brighton Women

Arsenal Women have blown a bit hot and cold this season. “Inconsistent” as per boss Jonas Eidevall, but they are assured of finishing 3rd, win or lose. 9th placed Brighton should not present any major problems for our Gunners, particularly on their home turf, at Meadow Park. That said, Arsenal will want to finish on a high as they “set a footprint for next season”. Arsenal did put the Continental Cup silverware in their cabinet this season, at least.

Liverpool 4th, predicted 4th

18th May Leicester City v Liverpool Women

The Reds have been on fire this season, and their final game of the season is away to 10th placed Leicester City. I anticipate a fairly straight forward win for Liverpool, coming off the back of their recent win against Chelsea. Matt Beard will be very proud.

Manchester United 5th, predicted 5th

18th May Manchester United v Chelsea

As per my comments in the Chelsea narrative above, I think Man United will give it a good go, but they won’t have what it takes to match and overrun a very driven, determined Chelsea team.

Overall then, I predict a switch between 1st & 2nd place and 3rd, 4th & 5th will remain unchanged. I would love to hear your thoughts and WSL Final Day predictions Gooners.

Michelle M

