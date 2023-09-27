As WSL attendances surge, Arsenal Women lead the charge in growth by Michelle

The top 10 teams with the highest WSL attendance percentage increase:

Rank Name Average per Home Game 2022/23 Percentage Increase 1 Arsenal WFC 15,046 332% 2 Manchester City WFC 7,195 275% 3 Everton FC 2,985 192% 4 Manchester United WFC 10,174 185% 5 Reading WFC 2,332 182% 6 Aston Villa WFC 4,199 156% 7 Tottenham Hotspur WFC 4,120 135% 8 Chelsea FC Women 5,804 95% 9 Brighton & Hove Albion WFC 3,427 94% 10 Leicester City WFC 3,027 55%

Although Arsenal Women generally played at Meadow Park, Arsenal played 3 WSL games at the Emirates Stadium in their last season, which attracted over 40,000 fans each time, with their north London derby against arch rivals Tottenham setting the all-time WSL attendance record of 47,367.

Arsenal Women also played all of their Women’s Champions League games at the Emirates Stadium last season, setting an all-time UK attendance record of 60,063. when they hosted Wolfsburg in the UWCL semi-final in May 2023. Though unfortunately, our Gunners will not be playing Women’s Champions League football this coming season, after a shock defeat to Paris Feminin FC in a game that went to extra-time and penalties, earlier in September.

Arsenal Women will play 5 of their 11 home WSL games at Emirates Stadium this coming season – the first of which is their opening game against Liverpool on 1st October. Ticket sales for that match have already hit nearly 50,000! Tickets for Arsenal Women’s first WSL match of the season can still be purchased from Arsenal here. Have you got yours?

Can our Gunners match their attendance records with a WSL league win & maybe a Cup or two this season? Do you think our Gunners can have a winning season, without the distraction of Champions League football?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

