Arsenal News Arsenal Women

As WSL attendances surge, Arsenal Women lead the charge in growth

As WSL attendances surge, Arsenal Women lead the charge in growth by Michelle

Crowds attending WSL matches last season surged by 173%, which shows just how much interest the women’s game is generating. New research has revealed that Arsenal Women FC has the highest percentage increase in home attendance at 332%, according to a recent Female Football Report by OLGB.
The top 10 teams with the highest WSL attendance percentage increase:

Rank

Name

Average per Home Game 2022/23

Percentage Increase

1

Arsenal WFC

15,046

332%

2

Manchester City WFC

7,195

275%

3

Everton FC

2,985

192%

4

Manchester United WFC

10,174

185%

5

Reading WFC

2,332

182%

6

Aston Villa WFC

4,199

156%

7

Tottenham Hotspur WFC

4,120

135%

8

Chelsea FC Women

5,804

95%

9

Brighton & Hove Albion WFC

3,427

94%

10

Leicester City WFC

3,027

55%

Although Arsenal Women generally played at Meadow Park, Arsenal played 3 WSL games at the Emirates Stadium in their last season, which attracted over 40,000 fans each time, with their north London derby against arch rivals Tottenham setting the all-time WSL attendance record of 47,367.

Arsenal Women also played all of their Women’s Champions League games at the Emirates Stadium last season, setting an all-time UK attendance record of 60,063. when they hosted Wolfsburg in the UWCL semi-final in May 2023. Though unfortunately, our Gunners will not be playing Women’s Champions League football this coming season, after a shock defeat to Paris Feminin FC in a game that went to extra-time and penalties, earlier in September.

Arsenal Women will play 5 of their 11 home WSL games at Emirates Stadium this coming season – the first of which is their opening game against Liverpool on 1st October. Ticket sales for that match have already hit nearly 50,000! Tickets for Arsenal Women’s first WSL match of the season can still be purchased from Arsenal here. Have you got yours?

Can our Gunners match their attendance records with a WSL league win & maybe a Cup or two this season? Do you think our Gunners can have a winning season, without the distraction of Champions League football?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow us on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Kathrine Kuhl on “crazy” schedule post Women’s World Cup & Arsenal’s early exit from UWCL
Ticket sales soaring for Arsenal Women’s WSL opener at Emirates!
Could Man City also challenge Arsenal Women for the WSL title?
Posted by

Tags wsl attendance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs