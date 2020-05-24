Ashley Cole blames Arsenal over controversial transfer to Chelsea

Ashley Cole has explained why he left Arsenal for Chelsea.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Ashley Cole has explained his reasons for his controversial transfer in 2006 in an interview with Gary Lineker.

Cole was a star performer for us for many years, forming part of our Invincibles side and playing for us in the Champions League final in 2005/06 before becoming a hate figure among Gooners when he ditched us for rivals Chelsea.

The former England international has now given some insight into his decision, and it’s pretty damning on Arsenal as he believes there was a big shift in the culture at the club.

Watch below for Cole’s explanation…

Ashley Cole says he saw the winning culture at Arsenal "falling apart", which is why he left to join Chelsea in 2006. Cole was speaking to @GaryLineker for Match Of Their Day. Catch up here: https://t.co/ZTOIDtjgHW pic.twitter.com/QalmoOXKQR — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 24, 2020

While you can certainly question the way Cole went about the move, many fans would have to agree he has a point about the worrying change that went on at the club when so many big names and experienced leaders left in such quick succession.

We never replaced hugely important characters like Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira, and while it might have been nice if Cole had stayed on to become our captain and help us through that rough period, he certainly won’t regret the move to Stamford Bridge, where he won plenty of major trophies.

It’s a pretty sad state of affairs all round…