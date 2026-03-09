Ashley Cole thinks Arsenal could truly win the league this season 

Ashley Cole believes the current Arsenal team can end the club’s long wait for the Premier League title by winning the competition at the end of this season.

The former Arsenal defender has been closely following Mikel Arteta’s side as they pursue their first league crown since the famous Invincibles campaign of 2003,2004. Arsenal has enjoyed an impressive season so far and currently appears to be one of the strongest teams in England.

With the campaign entering its decisive phase, the Gunners will be determined to meet expectations and maintain their strong position at the top of the table. Their consistent performances throughout the season have placed them in a promising position as they approach the final stretch of matches.

Arsenal showing title-winning qualities

This Arsenal team has demonstrated the qualities required to become champions. Strong performances across several competitions have highlighted both the depth of the squad and the confidence within the group.

The team has remained competitive in multiple tournaments, and it would not be surprising if they manage to secure more than one trophy before the end of the campaign. Their first opportunity to lift silverware will come in the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal has already reached the final of that competition, where they will look to convert their progress into a trophy. Winning the Carabao Cup could provide a significant psychological boost as they continue their push for further success.

Cole backs Arsenal to finish the job

Cole believes the belief within the squad could be the key factor that helps them secure the title. The former defender pointed to the confidence shown by both the players and the manager as an important reason for their success this season.

Speaking about Arsenal’s chances, Cole shared his views as quoted by Hayters TV:

“Why not? The players seem to have some sort of belief.

“The manager has a belief and slowly but surely they’re winning game after game and if they can continue that form nothing is impossible and they’ll have the feeling of getting the first one over the line.

“If they get the first win who knows what can happen. It breeds confidence winning a trophy.

“With the consistency that Arsenal have shown, only eight games left in the season and seven points clear, it’s Arsenal’s to lose.

“The way they’re finding that extra five or two per cent in games to find a way to win it’s going to have to be an absolute capitulation from Arsenal to lose the league.”