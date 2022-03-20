Ashley Young becomes the latest player to begrudge Arsenal for celebrating widely

Ashley Young has become the latest player to slam Arsenal for celebrating widely after beating his club.
The Gunners secured a 1-0 win against Aston Villa yesterday thanks to a Bukayo Saka early strike.
Mikel Arteta’s side is chasing a place inside the top four and they are currently in the driving seat.
Manchester United and Tottenham are two other clubs looking to finish at least fourth and by default above Arsenal.
But the Gunners keep getting wins after wins, and that has placed them in a very good position.
After the defeat of Villa, they celebrated very well at Villa Park, and Young didn’t seem to enjoy it.
He said via The Sun: “You saw the way they celebrated. To be honest, it was like they won the league. But it shows they found it tough.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
There is no better way to celebrate a win, and I reckon Villa would have celebrated even wilder if they had won the game.
We have momentum on our side now, and that win shows the loss to Liverpool is just one of those bad days.
We will still face Tottenham and Chelsea before this season ends, so we need to keep winning games against opponents in the bottom half of the league table.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Villa didn’t even have a shoot on target until the 90th minutes…..It was really tough!!!!
I don’t think it’s only about Arsenal celebrating a win I think it’s more about this group of young players knowing that they are doing better than the seniors who were at Arsenal last season and beating teams and trying to achieve top 4 together something the previous group of players e.g.ozil..willian players couldn’t do….this group of young players who are enjoying themselves together will celebrate a lot….why not
In a nutshell so well said
Wouldn’t listen to a word a bitter ,diving ,manure reject would spout.The fact that he’s salty about it & upset is a bonus.
God how jealous they are of our squad togetherness and friendship. Looking at how they were celebrating with Leno after his late save was just beautiful.