Asian Cup could deny Takehiro Tomiyasu a January return to Italy

Takehiro Tomiyasu is being courted by some of the top clubs in Italy, and a January move could be on the cards.

The defender is injury-prone, but Mikel Arteta likes him, and the Gunners’ gaffer appreciates his versatility across the defence.

Tomiyasu has been one of the finest versatile defenders in England, but reports have linked him with a move back to Italy.

He played for Bologna before Arsenal added him to their squad, and clubs like Napoli have shown interest in his signature.

However, a report on Football Italia claims the defender could miss out on a move to Naples because Napoli wants a player who will join them and play immediately.

Tomiyasu will represent Japan in the Asian Cup in January, so he will miss most of January football, which does not make sense for the Italian champions.

They are now expected to turn their attention to other players, and Tomiyasu will stay at Arsenal until the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi might be injury-prone, but he is an efficient defender who gets the job done whenever he plays for us.

We need to keep him until the end of the season if we want to win the league because replacing him will be difficult.

