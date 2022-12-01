“Ask anyone that’s played with him” Grealish hails Arsenal man

Jack Grealish played for one season with Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City, but that was enough for him to see what a talent the Brazilian is.

Jesus left City in the summer to join Arsenal and he has now become one of the key men for the Gunners as they lead the Premier League table.

The Brazilian was not the main man at City, but that is because they have a superbly talented squad, which meant he struggled for relevance.

Having trained with him daily, Grealish says the attacker is amazing. He said via Metro Sport:

‘Ask anyone that’s played with him – I know he’s getting more recognition now, but he’s the main man.

‘In training, honestly, he was frightening. I spoke to Bukayo Saka last month and he was like: “Jack, he’s unbelievable”’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has made us a much better team and that speaks about how good he is as a player.

The Brazilian will continue to get better in our squad and that means we as a club will also improve with him on the pitch for us regularly.

Hopefully, he will stay injury-free as he has done for much of his career and we will be beneficiaries of that.

