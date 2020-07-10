Asking price for Arsenal target revealed and it is affordable

Arsenal is one of several teams looking to sign Espanyol’s Marc Roca this summer after the Spaniard impressed their scouts.

Espanyol has been on such a bad run of form that they look certain to get relegated from the Spanish top flight this season.

Despite their poor domestic season, they played in the Europa League for this campaign and some of their players have been in outstanding form.

Roca has been one of their best players in this difficult campaign and it is inconceivable that he would be playing in the second division with them next season.

Calciomercato is reporting that a number of teams are monitoring his situation at the moment with AC Milan and Napoli keeping a close eye on him as they target a summer rebuild.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Emirates since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s manager (90mins) and the Gunners might be happy to know how much his transfer would cost them.

The report claims that although Espanyol would be heading down a division in Spain, they still won’t be forced to sell him on a cheap and they have set a benchmark of at least 20 million euros being made from his sale.

That amount is still affordable, especially if Arsenal do make some sales as expected.