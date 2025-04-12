Asking price set for a player that Arsenal has admired for a long time

When a club secures a player on a contract running until the summer of 2028, there is a strong sense of assurance, either that the player will remain an integral part of the team for years to come or that, should they depart, a substantial transfer fee will be secured. This is precisely the position West Ham United currently find themselves in regarding Mohammed Kudus, amid growing interest from top European clubs, including Arsenal.

The Ghanaian international has quickly established himself as a key figure at the London Stadium since his arrival in the Premier League. His dynamic displays and consistent performances have made him one of West Ham’s standout players this season, drawing admiration from a number of elite clubs across Europe.

Arsenal have long tracked Kudus, having monitored his progress during his time at Ajax prior to his move to England. The Gunners are expected to reinforce their midfield options during the upcoming summer transfer window, with an emphasis on strengthening their creative and attacking capabilities. Kudus, known for his technical ability, versatility, and eye for goal, is seen as a player who could significantly bolster Arsenal’s attacking midfield ranks.

However, competition for his signature is intense. In addition to Arsenal, clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be expressing a keen interest in securing the services of the talented midfielder. As reported by Africa Foot, West Ham are aware of the growing attention and have accordingly set a valuation of €85 million for the player. The club are determined to keep him, but should a transfer become inevitable, they are insistent that only an offer meeting this significant asking price will be entertained.

Kudus has proven himself to be an exceptional talent in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that top sides are circling. Should Arsenal succeed in bringing him to the Emirates, they would be acquiring a player in top form—one capable of making an immediate impact and raising the technical level of the squad.

For now, West Ham remains in a strong negotiating position, confident that either Kudus will stay or command a fee reflective of his immense quality and potential.

