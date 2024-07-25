Asmir Begovic urges Arsenal star to leave as soon as he can

Former Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has urged Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal and join a club where he can play regularly.

Ramsdale has lost his first-team place at Arsenal since last season, and it does not seem he can overtake David Raya anytime soon.

Mikel Arteta is convinced the Spaniard is the best goalkeeper at the Emirates, and the Gunners manager will continue to back him to do well for his team.

However, Ramsdale might not be happy with playing a second-string role at the club and continues to be linked with a move away.

Begovic believes Ramsdale needs to leave where he will play often. He told Talk Sport:

“Yeah, with how good Aaron is, he is too good not to play.

“I know the luxury of Arsenal and these top clubs who try to have two elite world-class goalkeepers on the books, but it gets really difficult.”

Adding:“He probably should go, he needs to go for his career and his England chances, but if Arsenal don’t let him go he’s still under contract and paying his wages so it’s a really tricky situation.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale deserves to play more often, and the goalie will probably ask to leave us sooner than we know.

For now, he remains a key part of our squad, but we should not stand in his way if he asks to leave the club.

