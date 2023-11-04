Assessing the Tactics & Strategies of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal

Having not won the Premier League title for nearly 20 years, Arsenal fans hope they can finally taste success in 2024. The Gunners are currently in second place in the Premier League, with only city rivals Tottenham ahead of them.

Last season saw the Gunners make a serious run at the league title for the first time in over a decade. They were, however, unable to break Manchester City’s stranglehold on the Premier League.

Despite being at the top of the table for much of the campaign, Arsenal finished second and did not win a trophy. The Gunners have since invested in their team and now look better than ever.

Below is our analysis of the team’s tactics and playstyle under their young Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta.

Starting Off With a Cup Win

When Mikel Arteta first took over at Arsenal from their previous head coach Unai Emery, the club was in a downward spiral. Emery's stint had not been successful, and the Gunners were outside contenders to qualify for the Champions League.

One of the ways that Arteta was able to establish himself as a Gunners manager was by winning the FA Cup. Outstanding displays in the semi-final and final saw Arsenal lift the trophy, with then captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the forefront.

Even though Arteta still had a lot to do at the club, fans had success they could get behind.

Early Struggles at Arsenal

While the FA Cup had offered breathing space to Arteta at Arsenal, his first two seasons in the Premier League were not hugely successful. The club finished eighth at the end of a season when he had only taken over midway through, but they also finished eighth in his second season.

There were mitigating factors to explain the young Spanish coach’s slow start to life with the Gunners. Firstly, he had never been a head coach at any club in the past, while he was also revamping an ageing squad that had underperformed for the previous manager.

Fans were behind Arteta due to his FA Cup win and the fact that he was attempting to instil an exciting playstyle that allows young players to thrive.

First Top Five Finish

The third season of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal finally allowed fans to glimpse what he could bring to the team. Arteta’s Gunners were high flyers in games, getting off to fantastic starts thanks to their energetic young players.

For most of the season, Arsenal were in the Premier League top four and were expected to finish there. However, a blip at the end of the campaign meant they had to settle for fifth place.

Many fans were disappointed by that top-five finish in the moment. They had finished below rivals Tottenham, who pipped them to fourth spot. The Arsenal board, however, remained steadfastly behind Arteta and allowed him to continue his rebuilding job.

The League Title That Nearly Was

The 2022-2023 season is when the Mikel Arteta revolution appeared to bear fruit. The Gunners made a rip-roaring start to the season, with Arteta’s new 4-3-3 system helping his attackers shine.

Gabriel Jesus was the new no.9, while Bukayo Saka played on the right wing and Gabriel Martinelli on the left. Captain Martin Odegaard was the no.10, while Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey were the final pieces of a very attack-minded central midfield trio.

Even though the system was very attacking on paper, Arteta used his rapid and athletic back four. The likes of William Saliba and Gabriel were outstanding in defence, as Arsenal spent most of the season at the top of the table.

A late-season injury to Saliba saw the team lose momentum and eventually finish second to Manchester City. But Arteta’s revolution was very much progressing as the club had expected.

Can Arsenal Go a Step Further?

A summer of heavy investment in 2023 means high expectations for the 2023-2024 season. The Gunners have already won the Community Shield, while they have many new signings to welcome into the team.

The likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz will be expected to take the team to the next level, which could see them win the Premier League after two decades of injury.

Arsenal are on an upward trajectory with their young group of players and under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta. The young head coach, formerly assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, has been revitalising the club from top to bottom over the past few years.

While Arteta was unable to win the Premier League against Manchester City last season, he ran his old side very close. Despite having a much younger squad that had no winning experience, Arsenal were nearly champions in 2022-2023.

If the team can keep up their form this season, and manager Mikel Arteta’s tactics hold up, they may be crowned champions in the 2023-2024 campaign after all.