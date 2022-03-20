Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal Player Ratings – General Partey my MOTM

Leno 7

He proved he is still a quality keeper despite Ramsdale usurping him. It’s a shame he couldn’t be persuaded to stay next season as our cup keeper.

Cedric 7

Another consistent performance from Cedric. Do we really need to bring in another backup for Tomiyasu?

White 8

Ben is proving he was worth 50m in every game lately. It’s also proof that Arteta’s can spot a quality player

Gabriel 8

A centre-back pairing made in heaven. May they only improve in future seasons

Tierney 8

Back to his very best, imperious in attack and defence

Partey 9

Our current player of the month fully deserves his awards. Our midfield General.

Xhaka 8

This great run of form from Granit clearly shows that fans are wrong to call for his head. Calm, composed and doesn’t get sent off!

Saka 7

Obviously not on top form, but still a nuisance and scored our winner. Can’t ask much for more. Villa obviously targeted him in Martinelli’s absence and why wasn’t Mings sent off?

Ødegaard 8

Can’t fault the lad. Only one pass out of 46 didn’t reach it’s target. He is still my first choice for captain.

ESR 7

Didn’t have his scoring boots on, but was excellent in link up play and had a few goes at scoring himself.

Laca 6

His usual busy performance but not as assured as usual. Maybe he is also in need of a good rest, which he will get now..

Subs

Pepe 5

Not impressed with his cameo. Hardly touched the ball

Nketiah N/A Not worth a rating…

Holding N/A