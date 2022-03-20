Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal Player Ratings – General Partey my MOTM

Leno 7
He proved he is still a quality keeper despite Ramsdale usurping him. It’s a shame he couldn’t be persuaded to stay next season as our cup keeper.
Cedric 7
Another consistent performance from Cedric. Do we really need to bring in another backup for Tomiyasu?
White 8
Ben is proving he was worth 50m in every game lately. It’s also proof that Arteta’s can spot a quality player
Gabriel 8
A centre-back pairing made in heaven. May they only improve in future seasons
Tierney 8
Back to his very best, imperious in attack and defence
Partey 9
Our current player of the month fully deserves his awards. Our midfield General.
Xhaka 8
This great run of form from Granit clearly shows that fans are wrong to call for his head. Calm, composed and doesn’t get sent off!
Saka 7
Obviously not on top form, but still a nuisance and scored our winner. Can’t ask much for more. Villa obviously targeted him in Martinelli’s absence and why wasn’t Mings sent off?
Ødegaard 8
Can’t fault the lad. Only one pass out of 46 didn’t reach it’s target. He is still my first choice for captain.
ESR 7
Didn’t have his scoring boots on, but was excellent in link up play and had a few goes at scoring himself.
Laca 6
His usual busy performance but not as assured as usual. Maybe he is also in need of a good rest, which he will get now..
Subs
Pepe 5
Not impressed with his cameo. Hardly touched the ball
Nketiah N/A Not worth a rating…
Holding N/A
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I like your ratings.
Maybe Saka deserves more?
Otherwise spot on IMO
Of course xhaka was calm and composed coz he assiduously avoids being on the ball! The difference between his contribution and partey was vast so if partey deserves a 9 and he does that’s a 6 for xhaka .. and cedric and smith Rowe were both as good as the others I would suggest 7s all round but if others get 8s so do they .. a 6 however is generous for lacazette .. he has a low work rate and provides no threat .. not that nketiah was any better and watching Middlesbrough yday it’s clear balogun is not waiting in the wings .. a quality striker and strong box to box midfielder absolute must in the summer .. how long have we been saying that!!
Your ratings proved u actually watched the match & i go with it. I’m wowed by Odegaard’s stats each passing game, & extremely grateful Arteta spotted him & acquired him. That fella is a faster version of Ozil. A sight 2 behold, a delight 2 watch.
You’re right. I think Lacazette will benefit from a rest. We can play ESR, Nketiah or even Pepe in his place.
So xhaka gets praised for not being sent off and not doing mistakes. How he get a 8 and ödegard gets 8 saka 7. In my opinion he gets good ratings for doin the bare minimum expected as long as he don’t make mistakes. But what does he contribute with? Partey doing his and xhakas job.