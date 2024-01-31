Aston Villa agrees a deal to sign Arsenal youngster

Aston Villa has agreed to sign Arsenal left-back Lino Sousa on a permanent transfer.

The Gunners currently have some of the country’s finest youngsters in their ranks and are continuously developing more talent.

Sousa has been a regular for Arsenal’s youth teams and is a highly respected prospect in English football.

Despite working hard to earn a promotion to the first team, it has proven to be a challenging task.

Villa has capitalised on his lack of a breakthrough into the first team, successfully enticing him to join their squad. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an agreement has been reached between Villa and Arsenal for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sousa is a fine talent, but we are too big for him to get regular game time, so he has decided to leave.

At Villa, he will enjoy a faster route to the first team, and he knows he is making a good decision for his future.

We wish him the best and he may still have a future at the Emirates. If he performs well at Villa Park and becomes one of the finest in his position in the league, we could sign him again.

For now, he needs to get a run of games in the first team and prove his worth.

