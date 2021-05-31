Aston Villa believe they have beaten Arsenal to summer signing

Aston Villa is confident that they have won the race for Emi Buendia even though they are facing competition from Arsenal.

The Argentinean has been on the radar of the Gunners since Norwich played in the Premier League in the 2019/2020 season.

He stayed with them through their spell in the Championship and helped them to get an immediate promotion to the Premier League as the best player in the competition.

Arsenal considers him the best replacement for Martin Odegaard who has returned to Real Madrid.

They are, however, not the only team that wants his signature and their most significant competition is Villa.

The Villans have been spending lots of cash since their return to the Premier League and look set to have another busy summer.

Football Insider says they remain confident that they will beat Arsenal to his signature.

The report says Villa has made significant progress in their pursuit of his signature since the season ended and they feel that he will play for them next season.

Arsenal remains the bigger team and they could still convince him that playing at the Emirates offers him a good chance of playing in Europe.

He scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists in 39 Championship games last season.