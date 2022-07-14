Aston Villa contract rebel left at home amidst links with Arsenal and Man United

Yesterday it was revealed that both Arsenal and Man United were monitoring the contract talks between Aston Villa and their highly-rated 18 year-old Carney Chukwuemeka, who is also rumoured to be wanted by Barcelona and Dortmund after his exploits in the U19 European Championships with England.

It would appear that Chukwuemeka has dug his heels in and is still refusing a contract extension from Villa, and so his boss Steven Gerrard has decided to leave him at home while his squad go for their pre-season tour of Australia.

Gerrard was telling the Official Villa website which players would be left out of the tour, and he had this to say about Carney: “….The other one is Carney (Chukwuemeka). Carney’s yet to sign a contract offer that’s been in place for some time now, so I’ve decided that the best thing for him would be to continue his training programme back at Bodymoor.”

It is believed that Barcelona and Dortmund are pushing for Carney to stay at Villa for the last year of his contract, so they can sign him up on a pre-contract in January while only paying a minimal training fee to Villa. Whereas Arsenal and United would have to try and persuade Villa to cash in before the end of the window if the contract remains unsigned.

Surely Chukwuemeka would be tempted to join Arteta’s new youth project, where he will certainly get a chance to play for the first team?

