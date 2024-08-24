Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Aston Villa could make a late move for Arsenal outcast

Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal remains highly uncertain as the defender finds himself out of favour at the Emirates.

He spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad but picked up an injury during Euro 2024, which has kept him sidelined for weeks.

With the transfer window closing in just over five days, there is still no clear resolution regarding his next move.

Arsenal has identified Tierney as one of the players who need to depart, as there is little room for him in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The Gunners believe the defender would be better off at a new club, but his injury record has deterred most potential suitors.

However, that situation might be changing. According to a report in The Sun, Aston Villa is now targeting Tierney, with Unai Emery keen on a reunion with the Scottish international.

Emery, who previously managed Arsenal, worked with Tierney during his time at the club and is interested in bringing the defender under his guidance once again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has to find a new home if he wants to keep playing, and Villa will be a fine team to join.

They are an ambitious side who have just qualified for the Champions League, so he will play with quality players.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arteta delivers Arsenal’s verdict on signing a new striker
Opinion: Our away trip to Aston Villa is an early massive test of Arsenal’s title credentials
Arteta not interested in signing player he had an ‘exceptional’ relationship with

Posted by

Tags Kieran Tierney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors