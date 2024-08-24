Aston Villa could make a late move for Arsenal outcast

Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal remains highly uncertain as the defender finds himself out of favour at the Emirates.

He spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad but picked up an injury during Euro 2024, which has kept him sidelined for weeks.

With the transfer window closing in just over five days, there is still no clear resolution regarding his next move.

Arsenal has identified Tierney as one of the players who need to depart, as there is little room for him in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The Gunners believe the defender would be better off at a new club, but his injury record has deterred most potential suitors.

However, that situation might be changing. According to a report in The Sun, Aston Villa is now targeting Tierney, with Unai Emery keen on a reunion with the Scottish international.

Emery, who previously managed Arsenal, worked with Tierney during his time at the club and is interested in bringing the defender under his guidance once again.

Tierney has to find a new home if he wants to keep playing, and Villa will be a fine team to join.

They are an ambitious side who have just qualified for the Champions League, so he will play with quality players.

