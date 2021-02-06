Aston Villa earn deserved win against lacklustre Arsenal

Aston Villa have secured a 1-0 win over Arsenal this afternoon, with the Gunners simply out of ideas in the final third.
Our side was behind from the first attack of the game, thanks to terrible attempt at a pass from Cedric Soares. The defender’s failure in the final third allowed the Villains the chance to get the ball into Ollie Watkins, and he fired straight past Mat Ryan.
It wasn’t the ideal start to life for the Australian shot-stopper on his debut, but he put in a solid shift in goal.
Our team tried to pick themselves up front the early setback, but Tyrone Mings and Matty Cash were in top form, and always seemed to be in the right place to sniff out our attack as we pile forwards.
Nicolas Pepe was our most dangerous outlet in attack, but even he was forced to try and challenge Emi Martinez from distance thanks to a solid back line.
Early in the second-half, Ryan pulled off an amazing save to deny Jack Grealish’s effort which was destined for the top corner, while our best chances appeared to be coming from corner kicks.
Alexandre Lacazette was replaced by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 3- minutes left on the clock, but the Gabon international wasn’t able to muster up a single shot on target, which was a clear indicator of his performance.
Thomas Partey limped off the pitch, and he and Emile Smith Rowe were replaced by Willian and Martin Odegaard, but we still struggled to in attack. The Brazilian actually played well for once, making runs down the left to get in behind, but Villa were able to deal with the threat well, and were deserving of their 1-0 win.
What could Arsenal have done better? Does Aubameyang need to stay out wide to be effective?
Patrick
Arteta seemed to instruct Smith-Rowe to move to the left side frequently, to overload the left flank with Pepe and Soares. Smith-Rowe should’ve been allowed to make crosses from the right side, where he’d been thriving with Saka and Bellerin
Partey didn’t have a good game today and our left wing was dull because there was no Tierney. Aston Villa are lucky to have Ollie Watkins, who is a good lone striker
Watkins is,nothing special. We have him too much space, probably scared to tackle in case we get another red lol.
Watkins is a,type of forward we lack though.
He could hold our CBs off as what he did in their previous meeting, he’s pretty quick and decent in the air as well
if we decide to buy him this summer he will stop progressing next season, this type of players are fit in midtable teams, the like of Zaha, Barkleys etc
Nothing special?
Really?
Space my foot.. He held the CBs off even in tight spaces away from the box. Something Aubameyang will never be able to contribute to this team
Well lets see again when Watkins has scored +20 goals multiple seasons in a row.
I reiterate again: we went into the season without a player like Giroud and as we saw with Giroud, he never should’ve been starter but a super sub. And Giroud and Watkins, they are not special. Just good target men , the type of striker we should have in our reserves but don’t have. Thus, we only have one playing style (and I’m not sure what that is?).
We or so so bad we should sack the lot
There are NO EXCUSES for this.
2nd minute goal down would be forgotten if we won.
BUT WE DIDN’T.
Sh!t club.
Did you seriously just call the club you support sh%t? SMFH, call the manager or team sh%t if you must NOT the club you support.
Spot on, the club is definitely not shit outrageous and scandalous to say such a thing
Ryan – 7
Bellerin – 5
Holding – 6
Gabriel – 6
Cedric – 3
Partey – 6
Xhaka – 6
Saka – 6
Smith-Rowe – 5
Pepe – 5
Laca – 5
Subs: Odegaard – 6, Auba – 4, Willian – 5
Awful first half, far better second half. Villa defended very well, but our final ball and final action in the final third was poor all day. Villa deserved the win.
Ryan looks a solid backup, and hopefully Partey is ok. Odegaard looks decent as well. Didn’t even know Auba was on the pitch, which is a huge worry.
Like I said before the game, it’s all about. Europe for CL qualification. I cannot see us finishing in the top 5 or 6, let alone the top 4.
How didnt Pepe get a better rating? He was the only one actually shooting and making an effort at final third?
Although Pepe had some decent actions in the final third, he also had many poor moments, bad touches, so they kind of evened itself out.
Who would save us from this road we are on?
Ryan MOTM for me. Fantastic saves.
Cedric cost us the game. Villa needed to defend tightly the rest of the match.
Arteta killed all hopes of a comeback by bringing Willian and shifting our best outfield player Pepe to the right.
Then again its also Arteta to deemed Cedric be good enough to be makeshift LB.
I sincerely hope after the season ends, Arteta is sacked and we bring in experienced tactician. What was our tactic today? 40 crosses to 175cm Lacazette? AMN shipped out so we can use Cedric as LB? Play Willian who wouldn’t make a Championship side?
Guendouzi named Emery as the best manager he’s worked with. We played our best 45 minutes of the season (5 months after season started) and ended up losing
Best 45 minutes,vs Wolves*
Of course Guendouzi gave credit to Emery, because Emery often made him a starter
Ryan MOTM, agree.
“Trust the process” they say…
Process to bottom table mediocrity…
1 step forward… 5 steps back!!
Not unless you are Willian it’s one step forward do the okey dokey then turn around .
😂😂
i changed the channel when i saw willian come on instead of Martinelli come on guys Mikel Artetal is simply just not good enough
So Arteta sees that Saka and Pepe on left is creating our most dangerous period of the game. He decides it is a smart decision to then move Pepe to the right, in favor of Willian!! You’ve got to be joking. Arteta’s blatant mistakes are unacceptable and embarrassing. This isn’t even about Willian not being good anymore. He purposely plays a player that has been awful all season when he has Martinelli on the bench to use over him. What the hell was he thinking? Mikel will not be here much longer if he keeps making these mistakes. He can complain about not having quality players all he wants. HE signed Willian first of all, and he is the one making bad calls and costing us points. Auba needs a good period on the bench too. Totally uninterested.
Switching pepe to the right took out the width on both sides. Stupid decision from the incompetent “manager”
RSH
You are exactly right. Arteta single handedly killed off any chance with that tactical blunder with Willian and the switch.
Why not Martinelli for Laca and Auba instead of Willian?
Cedric cost us 3 points, and Arteta’s tactical blunder guaranteed it.
Perhaps a season where Arteta only has to manage the league and FA Cup will suit him.
Last 3 games against Villa, 3 defeats, no goals and 4 shots on target! Already lost the same amount of games as last season! Languishing in 10th with teams all games in hand.. look toothless up front, Aubameyang has turned into Nicklas Bendtner… Thomas Partey is injury prone and I want this season to end right now! Awful
80 minutes we won’t get back, Kev.
After Tuesday at Molineux, I didn’t think I’d feel like that again so soon… wrong!!!
Nothing surprises me with this team Sue.. I don’t even know why I’m angry we’ve been shockingly poor all season! Arteta is taking this team to the bottom half of the table and it’s inexcusable that it’s allowed to happen.
I’m freaking raging!! Work was awful, then sitting through that! There’s only so much a woman can take!!
Now look at the table.
POTENTIALLY 13th end of fixtures.
Shame on the hierarchy!
No use! Very poor showing. Breaks my heart to watch this shit!
Me too, Bur…
Hopefully this will be Arteta last game in charge must be sacked after this absolutely clueless makes so many wrong decisions should be sacked just for bringing William in on hes up there with the worse signing ever made by a manager please please put us and Arteta out of his misery and get shot of him!!
At this point we can’t just pretend that all is well. We can not just wish away years of poor management, and lack of ambition
How do you explain to your kids that Aston villa beat arsenal at the Emirates and villa park with players like Nakamba and Traore in Thier squad..
all the evidence points to villa sqaud being better than arsenals. how many of our players get into their XI. Saka, Partey, maybe Holding. That’s it.
Better manager also don’t forget. Also a good assistant in Terry, compared to Arteta who doesn’t want anyone experienced to challenge or question him.
Concerning about Arteta’s poor decison making with subs and tactics. Very very poor lately, and he isn’t learning from his mistakes.
Add an inexperienced Edu to the equation, and you get a rookie manager with more responsibilities than he can handle.
1 decent game doesn’t make you a LB, shoe horn Willian into team fails again, Pepe on the right still ineffective, 100 crosses into box still doesn’t work, continue to be toothless upfront after 6 months.
Because Nakamba is Marvelous!!! Don’t know whether to laugh or cry
We deserve to lose, Pepe was our best player and why did we even bring in Willian when we have Martinelli on the bench. Each time I remember we sold Martinez for 20 million it makes me feel so sad because Martinez is what a complete keeper should look like, he’s way better than Kepa and Mendy and they cost more than him. I don’t even know who to blame for this match for this match.
Today i have to agree we need a target man as plan B, we cant be wasting these setpieces , across and corner.
And Holding, everywhere around the aerial ball only to nod it over
Something DEFINITELY need to be done!
I read today is the last game for Arteta at arsenal that’s the way to go.
If an experienced manager is available right now, Arteta should be sacked immediately. We are 13th soon.
Saliba, Guendouzi, Özil saga, insist on playing Willian.. There’s just too many bridges burned and calls made that are killing the team.
Arteta is completely out of his depth! It amazes me this crap is allowed to continue.
Auba was so invisible that the commentators mistaken him for lacazette 🤣
I agree with you RSH. Arteta isn’t fault for this loss. I am even scared of looking at the league table. I am tired of this disappointment. What is the solution to this mess we are in?
We couldn’t even sign a backup LB even when we know Tierney is injury prone. Another poor management
And sending out AMN on loan because Cedric > AMN as left-back.
I was glad AMN was sent out on loan but I thought Arteta had a plan. THERE WAS NO PLAN. Using your back up RB as LB is not a plan ffs.
Things that are clear….
Auba offers nothing if he’s not in scoring form, and he’s not unfortunately
Bellerin offers almost nothing in attack and very little in defence
Xhaka is consistent and doesn’t make many mistakes but he slows the game down just that fraction too much which costs us attacking speed
We are horrific against any team that sits deep. MA desperately needs to figure out how to play against these teams.
ESR has been overplayed and looks tired, shouldn’t have started. Kid needs a rest.
We have a strange obsession with crossing the ball against deep sitting teams….who are we crossing to??
Odegaard looks good, needs a run starting a few games
Ryan looks decent
MA has my support but needs to start showing he belongs at this level very soon.
Disclaimer(for the emotional fans that will be upset): Xhaka is decent but he very very rarely wins us a game though a moment of brilliance…
Oh znd MA clearly has favourites and out of favour players
Willian vs Martinelli for example
I thought Xhaka was good too, but I agree that he just so often slows us down.. he’s very languid in possession..
If we were smart, we would sell him in summer.
👍 👍
agree with everything you’ve said. Xhaka was fine today, but thats’ about it and that’s a problem. It’s nice that he’s available for the pass, but it’s always a pass that is less advance, and always resets the play and allows opposition to set up against us again. and yeah i was also shocked when i saw ESR in the starting lineup. Why sign Odegaard if you are not going to give ESR some rest. He’s not used to playing this much and needed some rest time. It’s poor man management again.
Xhaka is the least of our problems. Maybe you should lower your expectations. He is not our AM or B2B so stop expecting so much attacking contributions him. Judge him on his role in the team.
hes responsible for the speed on play. If he’s slowing down the game and giving opposition a time to reset its an issue.
We struggled with partey on the pitch he’s has not improved us ,I’m sorry to say,we would rather have kept Martinez the best keeper in the league.This club had been badly Manager trusting amatures with big decisions.
Your last statement” trusting armatures with big decision” is deep. And that is the truth. Is Kroenke interested in making us successful again? What is happening? How do we have a team that will compete for the league again? What is the way forward? I am tired of this mediocrity.
Xhaka is the problem at this club, always has been. He prefers to sit back and just pass the ball rather than create. His unwillingness to make any foward drives or runs implys he is more of a DM than a CM. Compare the guys who we have seen occupying his spot before: Santi, Nasri, Wilshere, Ramsey.. now look at Xhaka and tell me if he fits in at this club! We cannot create if we don’t have a foward-minded CM in midfield willing to stimulate play.
” Xhaka is the problem at this club, always has been. ”
Since when?
And I thought it was just me.
I’m having difficulties remembering a game where he has started and we won.
Then to be told it was against manure. And there I thought that was the only game we won in that crappy blue kit
Nope we won in that white kit.
We have best squad in a decade strong and no coach at player’s level.
Tuchel showed so much in 3 games! Tact tic, and all a coach supposed to be for a team. A guide! Make proper changes, their last win was all that and team to watch now.
He brought excitement & leadership. Players knows what must do as it makes all sense.
We seem so lost on pitch.
At this time of season, no coach can really be securing but more of a risk as he would need to adapt.
Not Arsene. He will bring back senses and take this team way higher…
In order to score you need to create chances and this lot had no idea. Clearly no leader on the pitch or on the bench.
You see more passion from a Sunday league team.
The club is still in crisis after a decade.
Disgraceful
This team needs a shake up. I really think both auba and laca must go. Would rather see martinelli and a new striker getting minutes. Willian is useless, xhaka is not good enough. Bring back saliba and partner with Gabriel. Go buy an all around striker like eduoard and see us challenge next year
Omg, how many more times will we hear “We sold the wrong keeper” 😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴😴
Go and follow Villa then…
lol Sue. A disappointing result today. Martinez is now a villa player. We have to move on as a team.
It does my head in Sue! Martinez this martinez that! Bernd Leno is a fine keeper I have no problem with the goalkeepers including Mat Ryan who looks a very able backup. We are rubbish up top, now unless emi martinez can score 20 goals a season fans need to stop this obsession with him.
👍 The decision was made for right or wrong, move on.
Matt Ryan must be wondering what hes come to; his first touch is getting the ball from the back of the net!
Those of us calling for artetas departure at Xmas sadly being proven right … this guy is David moyes 2.0 … we are meant to be a serious club not one where journeymen manager can learn his trade … shocking
Hes not even as good as Moyes 😂😂
saka and ESR saved his job. He was games away from being sacked. If he can’t even realize Martinelli is a superior player to Willian he’s got no business coaching any EPL side.
Clearly we don’t have any identity or style.Always starting the games slowly,defending,moving the ball sideways or backward.Always,until we concead a goal1.Then we start trying to play,but is already too late.Same scenario every game.Always scarred to play attacking football.Just like Arteta was as a player(sideway,backward,slow moving passes,always playing safe) is the same with Arsenal.Get rid of Arteta,this guy is far away for being a hope for Arsenal future.Arteta out,start looking for an experienced ,entertaining coach.Pay Nagelsman from Leipzig whatever he wants and bring him on board-this is what Arsenal needs.
Patrick if you didn’t watch the match, at least try to get ur info right.
Smith Rowe played the full 90mins. Cedric was taken off for Willian.
That being said.. Arteta and Aubameyang are both fools. I have said it constantly, Aubameyang brings nothing to this team at the moment. I would habe preferred Martinelli to come on as he’s more of a threat to defenders.
Aubameyang didn’t do anything of note. Shame.
Arteta moved one of his most promising attackers (Saka) to the defense (LB) when the team is chasing a goal just to continue putting in crosses for an Aubameyang that will never contest for the ball.
Stupid tactics
Very stupid tactics that continued to fail us early season now he’s back at it again…crosses on crosses to nobody…
He obviously learnt nothing under guardiola…look at our players on paper shud b up there fighting for top 4…..buh look at teams that confidently drag with us, westham crystal palace,Aston villa, wolves like wtf!!! Compare a Watkins,Antonio,benteke,the cheat wolves cf to auba or laca….even their midfielders on paper ain’t close but tactics/indiscipline fails us time and time again
how we struggle against these teams beats me…and how manutd with Fred, mctominay,james and martial destroy these teams amazes me….
Can someone pls explain??
I agree with a lot of your points but I actually liked saka at lb. I think we should have started that way. But it should have been martinelli and not Willian on the left. Saka created a numbers up situation on the left and led to a lot of crosses.
I want arteta to succeed but at this point I don’t think arteta knows what he’s doing. How can you bring in Willian when you have Martinelli in the team.
We brought this on ourselves putting a rookie at the helm…even Chelsea well above us on the table sacked a rookie who was in champions league and top half of the table..
Its a new decade, we might as well be heading to a period of mid table finishes ..we ain’t no big team no more…simple fact…
Mourinho,benitez,pellegrini,lampard, sarri,Rodgers,pochetino even tuchel were all sacked at some point , so who d hell is arteta that he can’t be sacked….
Its simple, we support a club that lacks AMBITION.
Can’t imagine we had the worst run for ages early season, won a few games then decided January transfer window wasn’t too important for critical signings…not even an important role as backup LB or tall striker since we love putting in crosses..
From now on I d just watch and pray
When we are winning titles and play in CL, Aston Villa fans for years had to see their team battle for relegation or promotion. It is nice at least for one season for them to experience how it feels like to be on top.
It is also nice for us to experience how it feels like to be at the bottom so that it can wash away all the feeling of entitlement we might have,
Perhaps now we can appreciate the era of peace and prosperity under the great leadership of the Great Arsene Wenger and we might be more appreciative when the manager (Mikel or anyone else) bring prosperity to the club.
All is not lost yet. We will be sure next month of where our season will probably end.
Bellerin & William should never play for Arsenal again. Cedric should never play LB. Arteta’s fault.
Martinelli for Laca not Auba. Auba should come in instead of William.
Are we honest. Arteta is not up to it. The buck ends with him. He looks lost.
MA has agoal record against big 6, but against this teams that will not give you space, get dirty, deny you your game and throw everything at you, he fissle,. i attribute this to both coach and players inefficiency, on player part, character, looking at today match, how many 50-50 tackles did we win?
on the part of the coach, he should have come up with a better plan, i guess his plan was destroyed by the early goal
Where are the Arteta worshippers? Come out and make a case for your “manager”. Don’t hide in the bunker and cry!
There are no worshippers. There are those who support the manager because breaking news he is a manager of Arsenal.
There are those who don’t support him at all for example LCW and Mohsan (who I suspect are same person) and are consistent on their views.
And there are those who support Mikel when he wins and he is not up to it when he lose.
At this point i think the season is over,anything positive we achieve going forward should be considered a bonus because i have lost hope on the underperforming bunch we call players&hoping by next season arteta will be experienced enough to make the right selections&that the match officials will become less biased
I must have watched a different game as thought it was a pretty even contest. We weren’t unlucky to lose but equally could have easily taken something from the game. Certainly wasnt a disaster. Some random thoughts:
— Odegaard looked good but should have scored.
— Saka looked threatening but looked to me like he pulled out of winning a penalty in first half.
— Grealish’s yellow came about 75 minutes later than it should have. Great player but he seems to be playing under a different set of rules than the rest of the players in terms of committing and taking fouls.
— Aubamayang offered nothing and is causing a selection headache for Arteta especially with Pepe hitting form and Lacazette’s link up play on point
— Gabriel looked close to his form early in the season
— Great to have a solid back-up keeper.
— Villa played very disciplined after going up early. Hats off to them.
— We really miss Tierney
The worst part was that we played about as good as could be expected and never looked like coming back into the game or dominating. Villa deserved the win. They were the better team with the better players IMO.
This our level (for now).
Bringing on willian when martinelli&ceballos are on the bench is a stupid decision by the coaching team
Listening to the ex ref trying to cover the referees decision not to award a penalty and not sending off the villa player – absolute joke!!!
Positives?
1. Ryan had a great game and has, hopefully, shown those who were already question him, to just give players a chance to prove themselves.
2. Odegaard looks the real deal, in my opinion, on his debut and should start the next game.
3. Played as a team and pressed for the equaliser from the second Villa scored.
4. Substitutions were made that seemed to make sense.
5. I can see quite clearly what Arteta is building and, having accepted that this season is over, will look forward to seeing what happens next season.
Negatives?
1. Tierney – even though he is a key player, how long can we expect to keep accepting his injuries?
2. Cedric is now in line for the abuse (it’s already started)) from the same set of fans – who just two games ago were claiming he should displace Bellerin.
3. Yet again, refereeing decisions that are not going our way and that have a massive impact on the outcome.
4. Partey injured yet again.
5. No Martinelli.
Yes..
Displace the ever useless Bellerin at right back.. He’s not a natural LB.
Put Bellerin in that position, and he’s be absolute pants.
We or so so bad we should sack the lot
For over 90mins we couldn’t score. How many games will it take Arteta to realise Willian is a mistake? Why not Martineli instead of Auba and Willian? There’s absolutely no reason for Willian to come in ahead of Martineli and Ceballos today. Don’t Arteta know goals can also be scored from outside 18 yard? Has Xhaka forgotten he has a rocket of a shot in him?
Holding needs some time on the bench, he getting too relaxed now. Yes Cedric made a mistake but the goal was Holding’s fault. Why is he always scared of getting close to fast attackers?
The gamble Arteta took on the FA Cup game against Southampton will hunt him as the season draws to an end.
The biggest issue I have with this squad at the moment is the obvious lack of improvement since September. Six months of the same dire football with very little change. I always said MA should have time. It’s only fair. But at this rate, we’re likely to see some sort of change in a few years at the least!?
Nothing is improving under him. Tactically he is found wanting almost every game. His formations confuse me. His substitutions are crazy!
This team are unable to attack with any sort of venom. The quality up front (on paper) should be able to demolish any side but our stumbling and bumbling in the final third are killing any chance of getting a positive result. For the life of me I just can’t understand how or why Willian can get a game when it’s obvious he is just here for a pay packet and not the football? Pepe is hot and cold as is our football because of the lack of quality in general.
This Arsenal side are so far from what Arsenal should be as a club that I don’t even recognize the brand any more. I don’t identify with the players, the direction or the football. To me this could be Sheffield Wednesday dressed up to look like Arsenal? No offence to Sheffield Wed btw. It could be any Championship side in an Arsenal shirt. It just all looks labored and boring with no signs of any Arsenal DNA from the past. IT’s true. There is nothing special about this team. It’s as average as they come and MA will not and cannot change that any time soon. The club need a proven manager who can work much more quickly with players on an individual level. Time for the club to respond before we are dragged down too low!
Agree. If Arteta wasnt going to set EPL alight this season it’d be acceptable. But he’s got to show signs that he is building something. I dont see the project. I dont see what he’s building. It’s not working. He’s out of his depth unfortunately. A cup run doesn’t make you a top manager. Arsenal need a top manager.
We played relatively well, just lacked that cutting edge. Our forwards missed some promising scenarios in both halves. I agree with the point that Willian should not have been brought on as he is not in form, but from the recent showings of Marty I dont think it would have been that much different. Villa also defended really well, we were not the only team on the pitch lol. Konsa might have been sent off but who knows, refs are fair! Less than desirable performance but not completely disastrous or bad.
We will do better next game.
Onwards and upwards!
COYG!!