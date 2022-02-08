Aston Villa expected to interfere with Arsenal’s business again by targeting striker

Aston Villa are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Alexandre Lacazette this summer, a player Arsenal are yet to convince to sign a new deal.

The Frenchman will become a free agent this summer if a new contract isn’t signed in the near future, and while most reports have linked him with a move abroad, Villa are now claimed to be showing an interest.

The Gunners allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for free last week, leaving them with two senior options in attack in Eddie Nketiah and Lacazette, both of whom have less than six months remaining on their deals.

It seems crazy to think that we would be willing to allow both of those to leave without at least trying to keep one in the squad, and with Laca currently holding onto the first-team role ahead of the youngster, you’d think he’d be the more likely to extend, especially with him representing us as club captain at present.

Birmingham Mail cites Sporx in claiming that Villa are now set to come in with an offer for the Frenchman, and are ready to take on Besiktas and Lyon.

Villa seem to be getting involved in our business all-too often, whether they are trying to challenge us in the transfer market or poach our players, and it is getting a little frustrating.

Last summer’s supposed pursuit of Emile Smith Rowe may well have been a way of forcing us to pay him extra, despite the belief that we were already closing in on a new deal with him, something we achieved.

I honestly can’t see Lacazette joining them at Villa Park, but time will tell I guess.

