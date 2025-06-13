Aston Villa expected to sell two Arsenal targets this summer

Arsenal could benefit from Aston Villa’s financial struggles this summer, with the Villans under pressure to meet Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Having failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Villa are not in the financial position they had hoped to be in.

Unai Emery’s side had been competing in Europe’s top club competition this term and reached the quarter-final stage, which was a commendable achievement. However, they were unable to replicate their previous domestic form, and their absence from next season’s Champions League has dealt a blow to their financial outlook.

As a result, Aston Villa’s flexibility in the transfer market has been limited, and they may now be forced to offload players to comply with financial regulations and generate funds for reinforcements.

Arsenal eye Villa duo amid PSR concerns

According to Football Insider, this situation opens the door for Arsenal to make a move for two of Villa’s standout players, Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers. Both are highly regarded at Villa Park and would typically be seen as untouchable assets.

However, the same report suggests Villa could be left with no choice but to sell to meet PSR requirements. The club’s limited debt allowance makes it difficult for them to invest without balancing the books first, putting several of their first-team players at risk of being sold.

Tielemans, with his Premier League experience and midfield quality, and Rogers, an emerging attacking talent, have reportedly caught the attention of Arsenal, who are looking to add depth and versatility to their squad ahead of the new season.

Arsenal could strike at the right time

With Villa’s financial challenges becoming more pronounced, this summer may represent the perfect opportunity for Arsenal to act. While Villa would not ordinarily entertain offers for players of Tielemans and Rogers’ calibre, the current financial constraints could force their hand.

The Gunners remain in a strong position in the transfer market and are always alert to opportunities involving proven Premier League talent. Should Villa need to generate funds swiftly, Arsenal could be among the first to take advantage.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…