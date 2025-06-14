Aston Villa forward is a better choice than Gyokeres or Sesko

This summer’s priority is clear: Arsenal need a proven goal scorer for next season.

Gabriel Jesus could have been the main man, but injuries have been cruel to him. Kai Havertz is a good option, but he can’t be our only (and first) option. Raheem Sterling has played centre-forward in the past and… well, that didn’t exactly work out, did it?

What kind of striker does Arteta really want?

When we look at the statistical profile of the players Arteta has trusted, we get a sense of the kind of centre-forward he gravitates towards. The ideal Arteta striker scores as much as he creates. He contributes off the ball. He’s a good passer. He can play multiple positions if needed. He might be good at take-ons (like Gabriel Jesus).

Take Kai Havertz last season, for example (stats from FBref):

9 goals and 3 assists in 23 matches (1,875 minutes)

Non-penalty xG + xAG: 0.58

Shot-creating actions: 2.25

Pass completion: 79.2%

Passes attempted: 25.97

Progressive passes: 2.96

Blocks: 1.11

Clearances: 1.37

Aerials won: 2.96

Havertz is exceptional at almost everything… except scoring and assisting 20+ goals, or receiving the ball and taking players on. Maybe with more minutes, he could reach 20 goal contributions, but we need more than a maybe.

Why Watkins fits the profile

Now compare that to Ollie Watkins (stats from FBref):

16 goals and 8 assists in 38 matches (2,598 minutes)

1 goal and 4 assists in the Champions League

Three consecutive seasons of 20+ goal contributions

Non-penalty xG + xAG: 0.60

Pass completion: 72.8%

Progressive carries: 1.80

Interceptions: 0.3

Watkins scores and assists consistently in the Premier League. Like Havertz and Jesus, he’s a good passer, but he makes his passes count, assisting goals regularly. He can carry the ball and take players on. In many ways, he’s like Jesus… but a better finisher and not injured. And he was excellent in the Champions League last season.

While Aston Villa were naïve in the first leg, they were very impressive in the second leg against PSG, and so was Watkins.

Arsenal have shown interest in Ollie Watkins.

What about Sesko or Gyökeres?

Sesko isn’t a 20+ goals and assists player yet. Nor is he an exceptional passer. Like Watkins, he carries the ball into the final third, but if he signs, the pressure will be on Havertz, not him, to start. I could see Havertz staying fit and hitting 20-ish goal involvements. Sesko? Not in his first season.

As for Gyökeres, he’s impressive, but it’s hard to predict how his goals and assists will translate to the Premier League. Defenders here are strong and quick. He’s got good passing and successful take-on numbers, but I can’t help comparing him to a younger Darwin Núñez.

Remember when people were debating whether Núñez or Haaland would score more? Enough said. We saw during the Wenger years that high-scoring French strikers can flop, and with Emery, a French winger too. It’s a gamble Arsenal don’t need to take this summer.

Watkins isn’t too old, he’s ready now

Some will argue Watkins is too old. I don’t buy that. He’s at his peak at 29 and could share minutes with Havertz next season. Like Jorginho, he could fade in 2-3 seasons when a truly great option becomes available. (Isak? Did Aguero have any kids?)

In the end, all three strikers, Watkins, Sesko, and Gyökeres, will probably cost £60-80 million. So why not go with the one who already fits?

Cheers!

Will