Aston Villa forward is a better choice than Gyokeres or Sesko

This summer’s priority is clear: Arsenal need a proven goal scorer for next season.
Gabriel Jesus could have been the main man, but injuries have been cruel to him. Kai Havertz is a good option, but he can’t be our only (and first) option. Raheem Sterling has played centre-forward in the past and… well, that didn’t exactly work out, did it?
What kind of striker does Arteta really want?
When we look at the statistical profile of the players Arteta has trusted, we get a sense of the kind of centre-forward he gravitates towards. The ideal Arteta striker scores as much as he creates. He contributes off the ball. He’s a good passer. He can play multiple positions if needed. He might be good at take-ons (like Gabriel Jesus).
Take Kai Havertz last season, for example (stats from FBref):
9 goals and 3 assists in 23 matches (1,875 minutes)
Non-penalty xG + xAG: 0.58
Shot-creating actions: 2.25
Pass completion: 79.2%
Passes attempted: 25.97
Progressive passes: 2.96
Blocks: 1.11
Clearances: 1.37
Aerials won: 2.96
Havertz is exceptional at almost everything… except scoring and assisting 20+ goals, or receiving the ball and taking players on. Maybe with more minutes, he could reach 20 goal contributions, but we need more than a maybe.
Why Watkins fits the profile
Now compare that to Ollie Watkins (stats from FBref):
16 goals and 8 assists in 38 matches (2,598 minutes)
1 goal and 4 assists in the Champions League
Three consecutive seasons of 20+ goal contributions
Non-penalty xG + xAG: 0.60
Pass completion: 72.8%
Progressive carries: 1.80
Interceptions: 0.3
Watkins scores and assists consistently in the Premier League. Like Havertz and Jesus, he’s a good passer, but he makes his passes count, assisting goals regularly. He can carry the ball and take players on. In many ways, he’s like Jesus… but a better finisher and not injured. And he was excellent in the Champions League last season.
While Aston Villa were naïve in the first leg, they were very impressive in the second leg against PSG, and so was Watkins.
Arsenal have shown interest in Ollie Watkins.
What about Sesko or Gyökeres?
Sesko isn’t a 20+ goals and assists player yet. Nor is he an exceptional passer. Like Watkins, he carries the ball into the final third, but if he signs, the pressure will be on Havertz, not him, to start. I could see Havertz staying fit and hitting 20-ish goal involvements. Sesko? Not in his first season.
As for Gyökeres, he’s impressive, but it’s hard to predict how his goals and assists will translate to the Premier League. Defenders here are strong and quick. He’s got good passing and successful take-on numbers, but I can’t help comparing him to a younger Darwin Núñez.
Remember when people were debating whether Núñez or Haaland would score more? Enough said. We saw during the Wenger years that high-scoring French strikers can flop, and with Emery, a French winger too. It’s a gamble Arsenal don’t need to take this summer.
Watkins isn’t too old, he’s ready now
Some will argue Watkins is too old. I don’t buy that. He’s at his peak at 29 and could share minutes with Havertz next season. Like Jorginho, he could fade in 2-3 seasons when a truly great option becomes available. (Isak? Did Aguero have any kids?)
In the end, all three strikers, Watkins, Sesko, and Gyökeres, will probably cost £60-80 million. So why not go with the one who already fits?
Cheers!
Will
I would sign Watkins with one of the others
Imo, Gyokeres past experience in Epl could count for something just like Merino. Besides, he scored against an English team -ManCity in UCL. Some fans said he scored lots of penalty goals, if I may ask Chelsea won first UCL on penalties, Spain won Eropean nation cup 2025 on penalties, PSG got to final of 2025 UCL beating Liverpool on penalties. Scoring penalties is a vital skill set for a good CF.
If Havertz and Merino in false9 and first season could score a few goals for Arsenal as a midfielder, Gyokeres would surely score goals.
Arsenal is a team that creats loads of chances we only need good finishers and Gyokeres is good at that.
Sesko seem not to be too concerned about joining Arsenal, past two seasons there have been too many dilly-dally on getting him. I am not impressed.
Heard there’s a young striker in the French league banging them in ,reported value 40 million ,oh wait my mistake it’s the one Arteta let go for 2 million without given him a chance .
And fans trust this guy to spend big money on a position he has no clue about .
Not one proper forward(stricker ) signed since his arrival .
🤣🤣🤣
Can’t stick with Jesus he’s constantly injured..
Watkins would be a good fit and he’d score plenty of goals at Arsenal.
Would of gone for Delap too , no brainer at 30mill
Arteta loves Harvertz who ever comes in will assist him not replace him completely.
Wait and see
Watkins is decent but I would rather we signed none of them than him. I just don’t rate him that highly and would prefer we just stick with Havertz and Jesus. Watkins does not improve the team at all in my opinion, and it is just my opinion.
A decent shout, but only as our 4th choice behind Sesko, Goy, and Osimhen.
Let’s not forget Emery benched him a fair bit last season, and even after Duran had left. Watkins would improve us, but he wouldn’t be a transformative signing like a Rice or Jesus were.