Aston Villa give up on Smith-Rowe and turn to Burnley starlet instead

We have had enough incredulous posts saying that there is absolutely no way that Arsenal would let our newest star Emile Smith-Rowe be sold to Aston Villa under any circumstances.

This seems to be proved correct as the Birmingham Mail, based close to Villa Park, have been reliably informed that the Villans are now aware that they have no chance of getting their man, and that Smith-Rowe is certain to sign a new five-year contract with the Gunners.

Smith-Rowe returned to Arsenal training this week to prepare for pre-season with the Gunners, which begins with a game against Hibs this week, and the report says they have been told that contract talks with Smith-Rowe have progressed well, with details still to be ironed out, and therefore Villa have no choice but to give up on our young star and move on to other targets.

It appeared that Dean Smith was very keen on Ward-Prowse from Southampton, but they could now turn their attention to the Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, a player the coach always rated. The Clarets will demand a sky-high fee for the 21-year-old given he still has three years left on his current contract at Turf Moor.

I am sure that most Arsenal fans were not too worried about Villa stealing our star Number Ten, but it is always a relief when we are reassured that we had no need to worry in the first place…

Admin Pat