Aston Villa insists that Arsenal target will not leave in January

Aston Villa is reportedly determined to retain Douglas Luiz and will not entertain a departure for the midfielder in the January transfer window, despite interest from Arsenal and other top Premier League clubs.

Luiz has established himself as one of the standout players in his position in the Premier League, contributing significantly to Aston Villa’s impressive performances. Villa’s strong showing has placed them in contention for a top-four finish, defying earlier predictions.

Arsenal has reportedly targeted Luiz as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey and considered making a move for him in January. However, according to a report from Football Insider, Aston Villa is steadfast in its stance that Luiz will not be allowed to leave the club in the midseason transfer window. They view him as a crucial part of their squad and are not willing to entertain any offers for his departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz is a fine midfielder and we are not surprised at how he has performed so far.

The midfielder is one of the best around, but we have to wait until the end of the season to sign him, considering how ambitious Aston Villa has become.

