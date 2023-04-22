Aston Villa interested in making a move for 23-year-old Arsenal man

The future of Reiss Nelson at Arsenal is currently uncertain, but it appears that Aston Villa is interested in signing the winger should he become a free agent at the end of the season.

Arsenal is keen to keep the 23-year-old at the Emirates beyond this season, according to Todofichajes, as Mikel Arteta values his contributions from the bench.

This season, Nelson has played five matches in the Premier League for Arsenal, contributing three goals and two assists to their title charge. His most significant moment of the campaign so far was his last-minute winner against Bournemouth.

The report states that it will be up to Nelson to decide whether or not he wants to leave, and Villa is one of the teams that is ready to make a move if he decides he needs a change of scenery. Nelson would have more opportunities to play regularly if he joined Aston Villa, which is on the rise under the leadership of Unai Emery.

At the age of 23, it is time for the winger to play regularly, and although being part of a winning team is nice, he may not have that at Arsenal in the coming seasons. A move to Aston Villa would provide Nelson with the chance to prove himself on a more consistent basis and develop his skills further.

In conclusion, while Arsenal wants to keep Nelson at the Emirates, Aston Villa is ready to offer him a new home should he decide to move on. Nelson’s future may not be clear at the moment, but whatever decision he makes, it is sure to have a significant impact on his career going forward.