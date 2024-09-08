Aston Villa is prepared to challenge Arsenal for Premier League attacker

Arsenal is facing increased competition for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, as Aston Villa has now entered the race for his signature.

The attacker has been one of the standout players in the Premier League for some time.

While clubs have often focused on Ivan Toney, Mbeumo stepped up as Brentford’s key attacker during Toney’s ban.

This season, Mbeumo has continued to impress with strong attacking performances, which has attracted attention from several top clubs.

Arsenal is planning to make a bid for him next summer, but they aren’t the only team interested.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa has joined the pursuit, with Unai Emery eager to strengthen his attacking options.

Liverpool and Newcastle United are also monitoring Mbeumo and could make their move to secure him ahead of Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mbeumo has been a terrific attacker for Brentford in the Premier League, and he deserves to play for a much bigger club.

If we want to sign him, we must be prepared to fight off his other suitors to add him to our squad.

More clubs could join the bidding, so we have to be prepared to offer the best offer to him and his club to seal the deal.

