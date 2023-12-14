Aston Villa is ready to fight off interest from Arsenal for their key man

Aston Villa is prepared to fend off interest in Douglas Luiz once again as the Brazilian reaches top form on their roster.

The midfielder attracted serious interest from Arsenal at the start of last season, with the Gunners submitting at least two bids on deadline day. However, all offers were rejected.

He eventually extended his contract with Villa and has become a lynchpin in their midfield.

Luiz’s stellar performances are among the key factors propelling Villa’s challenge for a top-four position. The club values him even higher than the amounts Arsenal paid for Declan Rice and Chelsea for Moises Caicedo.

Crucially, the Villans are unwilling to entertain negotiations for his departure. A report in the Daily Mail asserts that they are ready to rebuff any interest in the Brazilian star.

Unai Emery regards him as the engine room of his team and is unwilling to agree to a sale, particularly in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has been in fine form for Villa this season and would be the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey, but Villa has every reason to keep him in their squad as he is one of the best midfielders in the league.

If they finish inside the top four, it would be more difficult for us to add him to our group because they will need their best men for the Champions League next term.

