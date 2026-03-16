Aston Villa joins Arsenal in the race for Bundesliga star

Aston Villa has entered the race to sign Julian Brandt, meaning they could challenge Arsenal for the signature of the German star when the season ends.

Brandt is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the conclusion of the current campaign as his contract is running down and he has not agreed to an extension with the club. Dortmund would prefer to keep the midfielder in their squad, but the situation appears increasingly difficult for them to control as his deal approaches its final stages.

The German international remains one of the most important players the club could lose for nothing. His performances over the years have made him a key figure for Borussia Dortmund, and his potential departure would represent a significant loss for the Bundesliga side.

Arsenal’s Long-Term Interest

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Brandt for a considerable period, and the upcoming transfer window may provide them with an opportunity to secure his services. A move to the Premier League is believed to appeal to the player, which could make Arsenal a strong destination if they decide to pursue the transfer seriously.

The Gunners are always looking to strengthen their squad with experienced and technically gifted players, and Brandt’s qualities would fit well into their attacking options. His creativity and ability to contribute in the final third could add further depth and quality to the team.

Aston Villa Enters the Race

However, Arsenal is not the only English club interested in signing the midfielder. As reported by Fichajes, Aston Villa has stepped up its pursuit of Brandt as they believe he could significantly improve their squad.

The report suggests that Villa views the German as an ideal addition who could elevate the quality of their team. As a result, they are prepared to compete directly with Arsenal for his signature in the transfer market.

Despite this competition, Arsenal may hold an advantage. The club is currently enjoying a stronger season and competing at a higher level, which could influence the player’s decision.

If Arsenal decides to move decisively for Brandt, the opportunity to join a team performing well at the top level may persuade him to choose the Gunners over Aston Villa.