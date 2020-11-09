Aston Villa loss highlights why Arsenal may have made a mistake with Willian

Arsenal signed Willian on a three-year deal this summer after Chelsea had refused to offer him a contract for the same duration.

The Brazilian had spent the last seven years at Stamford Bridge and he was keen to remain with the Premier League side.

Chelsea didn’t agree to offer him more than a two-year deal and Arsenal took advantage to sign him, having met his contract demands.

There was division over the decision by the club with some fans supporting it and others thinking that it wasn’t a smart idea.

The Brazilian had a point to prove and he did that in his first game for the club against Fulham.

In that Premier League opener, the former Chelsea man provided three assists in a 3-0 win for the Gunners.

He must have won even more fans with that performance, however, things have gone downhill for him since that match.

The Aston Villa game yesterday is the kind of match that you would have expected him to perform very well, but stats have now revealed that Arsenal will probably be better off without him in their team.

Express Sports reports a stat from Opta which says that Willian played only two forward passes in the 65 minutes that he spent on the pitch for Arsenal.

For a player as experienced as he is, that is simply not good enough.