Aston Villa loss highlights why Arsenal may have made a mistake with Willian

Arsenal signed Willian on a three-year deal this summer after Chelsea had refused to offer him a contract for the same duration.
The Brazilian had spent the last seven years at Stamford Bridge and he was keen to remain with the Premier League side.
Chelsea didn’t agree to offer him more than a two-year deal and Arsenal took advantage to sign him, having met his contract demands.
There was division over the decision by the club with some fans supporting it and others thinking that it wasn’t a smart idea.
The Brazilian had a point to prove and he did that in his first game for the club against Fulham.
In that Premier League opener, the former Chelsea man provided three assists in a 3-0 win for the Gunners.
He must have won even more fans with that performance, however, things have gone downhill for him since that match.
The Aston Villa game yesterday is the kind of match that you would have expected him to perform very well, but stats have now revealed that Arsenal will probably be better off without him in their team.
Express Sports reports a stat from Opta which says that Willian played only two forward passes in the 65 minutes that he spent on the pitch for Arsenal.
For a player as experienced as he is, that is simply not good enough.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing but I haven’t written him off yet.
It is almost as if everyone wants to write off whoever isn’t firing straightaway Patience isn’t a virtue these days, unfortunately
Thanks SueP! Well said!
Patience for a PL veteran? Then what for a player coming in from a different league? Spare me please.
Truth is that Arsenal have been having more misses than hits in the transfer market of late.
Probably one of single most disappointments of any player we have signed so far. I have seen nothing from him, no new team boost, no effort, no skill and no influence at all from him. The guy is getting into the team under false pretences, i was hoping for a lot more, i was excited by him but ultimately he has been non existent. We need more and soon.
Was a stupid buy. We have pepe and Nelson. And now willian is slowing down both of their progress.
We all know willian was a good at chelsea player. But its like the old defenders we always used to buy. We buy them once the big club is done with them and wonder why it doesn’t work out.
These big clubs must laugh their arse off when their players get old and past it and hear arsenal want them.
For crying out loud. These are just text book mistakes. My biggest issue with buying willian is he was never a world beater. He was good and on his day he could be very good. But he was never a 9 or 10.
William was always ridiculously talented, he ticks almost all the boxes for an attacking midfielder – 2 footed, great close control, good passer, can score from loads of different positions – and he was fantastic last season. The issue is his mentality. He doesn’t look motivated and certainly doesn’t bring the kind of leadership I think the management were hoping for.
If we needed a player like him, why did we release Mkhitaryan for free? The people making business decisions at Arsenal are clueless.
You play a forward pass when there’s a player to play a forward pass to. There’s something wrong with the team structure. I believe the lack of a CAM is affecting the team. Imagine if this team had Jack Grealish…