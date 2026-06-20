Aston Villa opens door for Arsenal target to leave them

According to Football365, Aston Villa are open to selling Morgan Rogers this summer, a development that could provide Arsenal with a significant boost in their pursuit of the attacker. However, any potential move is expected to involve a substantial transfer fee, while the Gunners are also facing competition from other leading clubs for his signature.

Rogers has established himself as one of the standout performers in the Premier League over recent seasons. His performances played an important role in helping Aston Villa secure victory in the Europa League last term, further enhancing his reputation as one of the club’s most influential players.

Aston Villa Prepared To Listen To Offers

The Villans have regarded Rogers as a key figure for much of his spell at the club. Since arriving at Villa Park, he has developed into one of the most important signings in the club’s recent history and has consistently delivered impressive performances.

Despite their desire to retain him, Villa are understood to recognise that every player has a market value. Interest in Rogers has continued to grow, with several top clubs monitoring his situation closely ahead of the transfer window.

Unai Emery’s side are aware that the midfielder’s rising profile has attracted serious attention across Europe. As a result, Villa could consider offers if the right proposal arrives during the summer.

Arsenal Facing Strong Competition

Arsenal remain one of the clubs most strongly linked with Rogers, although they are not alone in the race. Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be interested in signing him, which could complicate negotiations for the Gunners.

Even so, the report suggests that Arsenal are currently viewed as favourites to secure his signature if he departs Villa during this transfer window. Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring developments closely as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

There is still plenty of time remaining in the transfer market, meaning additional clubs could yet enter the race for Rogers. Arsenal will therefore need to avoid complacency if they are serious about completing a deal; otherwise, they risk missing out on one of the Premier League’s most highly rated talents.

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